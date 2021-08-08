15 things to do in Vancouver this week: August 9 to 15, 2021

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Summer keeps rolling on and we’re ready to keep having fun! Good thing there are many interesting events in and around Vancouver from August 9 to 15. Check out the Queer Arts Festival, the Richmond Community Block Party, and more.

What: The theme of the 2021 Queer Arts Festival is DISPERSED: it’s not easy being green. The hybrid lineup of visual art, performance, music, literary and workshop events will feature artists exploring apocalyptic fear and dread and transforming them into art and social change.

When: Now until August 13, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person events

Cost: Various, purchase online

These free, daily tours will give art lovers the chance to learn about VMF’s stunning murals. There are three tours to sign-up for: the Daily: the Mount Pleasant Mural Tour presented by Herschel Supply, Festival Foundations Tour presented by Herschel Supply, and Hidden Gems Mural Tour presented by Herschel Supply.

Date: Now until August 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Location: Mount Pleasant

Cost: By donation

What: The Kessler Academy is an innovative, youth-focused training academy with a musician-led string orchestra mentorship program headed by Microcosmos Quartet in partnership with Music on Main. Participating youth will perform great 20th- and 21st century works with the Microcosmos Quartet in a showcase at Vancouver Playhouse.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: Doors 7 pm, Concert 7:30 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

What: Mount Pleasant BIA presents a free outdoor celebration of local businesses and community. Enjoy live music, local makers’ market, kids’ activities, and more while you shop local.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Various sides streets off of Main Street

Cost: Free

What: The biggest waterpark in British Columbia is set to reopen on June 24. A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2021 season. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to slip into summer.

In accordance with public health measures, visitors will be required to wear a face-covering while inside the park, except when they are in pools, on slides, or in other water attractions. Cultus Lake has reduced its capacity to allow for safe social distancing, and groups entering the facility will be limited to small social units. The park has implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures, including placing hand-sanitizing stations and physical-distancing markers throughout the park. As well, water towers and waiting areas have been equipped with protective barriers, and high-traffic areas will be constantly cleaned.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Cultus Lake Waterpark – 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy, Cultus Lake

Cost: Starting at $21, buy online

What: Paint in the Park is a beginner-friendly painting workshop hosted by Art From The Heart. The two-hour outdoor interactive workshop sponsored by Bucha Brew Kombucha takes place rain or shine and will have an instructor guiding guests through recreating a painting. The COVID-safe and socially-distant atmosphere will be set with music, interactive installations and outdoor decor. No experience is necessary and all materials are provided.

When: August 10, 2021

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: John Hendry (Trout Lake) Park – Location to be emailed to participants

Cost: $50, register Online

What: The festival boasts more than three kilometres of flowered pathways throughout the field. Visitors can find three display gardens with 42 varieties of sunflowers, over 50 types of dahlias, eight varieties of gladiolas, and a large bed of wildflowers. There will be plenty of chances to grab an Insta-worthy photo, with other popular returning features including self-pick sunflowers, a field-side store with fresh and potted sunflowers, sunflower seeds and bulbs, and plenty of snacks and drinks available on-site.

In order to ensure a safe experience for guests, the festival will implement a limited hourly capacity. There will also be hand-sanitizing stations and cleaning of frequent high-touch areas.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Hours of operation vary based on date

Where: 41310 Yale Road, Chilliwack, British Columbia

Tickets: Available online

What: Coal Harbour Resident Association presents Jazz in Coal Harbour Park by Part of the Tribe Productions. Pack a chair or a blanket and head down to enjoy great local musical talent like Don Stewart Trio on August 3 and Bonnie Northgraves Trio on August 10.

When: August 10, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Coal Harbour Park – 323 Jervis Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Mid-Day Music and Food Trucks at Bentall Centre

What: Bentall Centre is bringing some of Vancouver’s best food truck vendors to the downtown core this summer. A weekly rotation of the best local eats including Le Tigre, Henry’s Hip Eats, Crack On, The Praguery, Kyu Grill and Shameless Buns will be located on the Burrard Benches at 555 Burrard Street all summer long. Don’t forget to stop by the Dunsmuir Patio Wednesday-Friday 12 to 2 pm for free concerts by talented local musicians on the new sun-soaked patio.

When: Monday to Fridays until September 2021

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Dunsmuir Patio at Bentall Centre – 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver; Burrard Benches at Bentall Centre – 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Indigenous artists share their works and celebrate their journey of reclamation through art in this series presented by The Arts Council of New Westminster. August 12 showcases Fabric Designs with Kaija Heitland.

When: August 12, 2021

Time: 12 pm

Where: Centennial Lodge at Queens Park – New Westminster and livestreamed on the Art’s Council’s Facebook page

Cost: Free, register online

What: Richmond Community Block Party takes place at Lansdowne Centre and will feature live music, local vendors, and plenty of good eats from the Greater Van Food Truck Fest. Attendees can expect 10 different trucks on site that will be rotating daily, including Reel Mac n Cheese, Takenaka, Shameless Buns, Aloha Poke and more.

When: August 13 to 15, 2021

Time: 4 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 8 pm (Saturday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Lansdowne Centre — 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young.

When: August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Songs of Summer showcases local performing artists at the Gateway Theatre Grove right in front of the venue. August 14 features the duo of Tiana Jung and Jason Sakaki performing classic musical theatre numbers. Each group of concert-goers will be asked to stay within marked-out spots on the lawn and to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on.

When: August 14, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Gateway Theatre – 6500 Gilbert Road, Richmond

Cost: $20, purchase online

What: Vines Art Festival is a multidisciplinary eco-arts celebration with performing and visual and performing artists at parks throughout Vancouver. The seventh annual event includes live music, storytelling, theatre and more.

When: August 9 to 19, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Browse at more than 25 vendors and food trucks at this bustling spot on the seawall, not far from Science World.

When: Every Thursday until October 7, 2021

Time: 2 pm to 2:30 pm (for those vulnerable to COVID-19), 2:30 pm to 6 pm (general public)

Location: Concord Community Park, 50 Pacific Boulevard at Quebec Street