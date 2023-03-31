Vancouver event venues are hiring for lots of fun, well-paying jobs

If you love the live events scene and are looking for work, you might want to consider looking at some of the jobs available at Vancouver event venues like Rogers Arena, BC Place and more.

It’s still early in the year, and some big concerts, sporting events, trade shows and likely more will be heading to the city as the year progresses.

Here is a roundup of jobs available at some of Vancouver’s most prominent venues and events.

The home of the Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Arena is hiring for several jobs.

There are roles open under Rogers Arena event staff, head office positions, and top prospect internships.

Applicants with a background in hospitality should head to the front of the line, as Rogers is looking for lots of staff to help with food and beverage services.

For people with kitchen experience, the Sportsbar is currently hiring a junior sous chef, and it pays $26.85 an hour, according to Glassdoor. The successful applicant would get to be part of the excitement of Canucks and Warriors games, as well as concerts at Rogers Arena. Perks include access to company events, discounted or free food, health benefits, and a store discount.

If you prefer to be behind a computer screen instead of a hot stove, Rogers is also looking for an editorial writer. Glassdoor suggests that the position pays between $54,000 to $73,000 annually.

If you’d rather be more involved with an events-based gig, Rogers also seeks a pre and post-event housekeeping crew leader, who makes between $42,000 and $71,000 a year.

Click here to see all the gigs offered by Rogers.

The home of the BC Lions also has some gigs available, including for folks interested in guest experience, security and event housekeeping.

Event housekeeper gigs pay above minimum wage at $17.93 per hour. BC Place security team members get slightly more, at $19.43 per hour.

Several other gigs are available, but BC Place does not list salary details for those roles, though it may soon be forced to.

Other Vancouver event jobs

Vancouver is full of venues that are currently hiring, including the Vancouver Convention Centre. One of the gigs the Convention Centre is looking to fill is for a casual operations manager. The role pays $35+ an hour, depending on experience.

While it’s not a gig through a specific venue, TED Conferences, which has headquarters in New York and Vancouver, is hiring. In Vancouver, TED is looking for members for its curation and catering teams, as well as an event assistant. See all the TED gigs available here.

And, in case you missed it, PNE is hiring for one of the most significant events of the year: the upcoming Playland season.