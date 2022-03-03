NewsCanada

This Vancouver beach is one of the top sunset-watching spots in the world

Mar 3 2022
This Vancouver beach is one of the top sunset-watching spots in the world
LizAlbroPhotography/Shutterstock

One of the best places in the world to watch the sunset is right here in Canada, according to Tripadvisor data from last year.

Over 440 people said English Bay in Vancouver is the best place they’ve ever watched the sun go down.

 

The expansive, sandy beach offers views of the mountains, gently rolling tides, and fluttering foliage all in the same place.

When the light starts to change the colour of the sky and sea, it really takes your breath away.

 

The beach is already so beautiful on its own, it makes sense that watching the sun sink below the horizon there would be a sight to behold.

English Bay was joined in the list by the Moraine Lake in Alberta, named one of the best places to watch the sunrise worldwide, and the CN Tower, another great sunset spot.

