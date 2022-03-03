Alberta's Rockies lake named best place to see a sunrise in Canada

Nothing beats a good sunrise, and one spot in Alberta’s Rockies has been crowned the best spot in Canada to view one.
According to mornings.co.uk, Moraine Lake in Banff National Park clocked in as the most mentioned spot in Canada when it came to sunrises.
Take a look for yourself. Those views, wowza!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
mornings.co.uk gathered data from Tripadvisor reviews to find the places with the highest number of sunrise/sunset mentions around the world to make the list.
Anywhere that included “sunrise” or “sunset” in the name was removed from the dataset, according to the site.
Attractions offering tours, adventures, and excursions to various locations around them were also removed from the dataset.
When it comes to the best place in the country to see a sunset, that title goes to the CN Tower in Toronto.