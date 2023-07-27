News

How much?! $500 parking stall spotted in English Bay for fireworks night (PHOTO/VIDEOS)

Claire Fenton
Jul 27 2023, 9:26 pm
Gabriel Lam/Meimento | Tanushi Bhatnagar

Parking spots in English Bay are incredibly hard to come by — especially on a fireworks night, but even the most desperate driver would scoff at paying more than $20 for a primo parking spot, wouldn’t they?

Apparently, that was a risk one person was willing to take when they posted a sign in Vancouver’s West End for a $500 parking spot.

Mexico Fireworks Parking

Tanushi Bhatnagar

They even set up cones to apparently block off the area, which is in front of a gated parking garage for a residential building and is arguably not a safe spot for drivers to ditch their cars for the night.

Vancouver

Tanushi Bhatnagar

It’s unclear if the entrepreneur (arguably a scammer) made bank from their endeavour.

Daily Hive spotted the sign ahead of the show on Wednesday, when Mexico lit up the sky and delighted thousands of people with the second night of the Honda Celebration of Light.

English Bay

Gabriel Lam/Meimento

Afterwards, the great exodus began and crowds surged from the beach and back towards the downtown core to take transit.

Those who did score a parking spot, either in one of the handful of beach parking lots or private pay parking areas, were forced to exercise patience and restraint as they waited bumper-to-bumper for the roads to reopen. As of 11:30 pm Wednesday, the Burrard Street Bridge was basically a parking lot southbound.

Vancouver police warned drivers to expect this kind of slow dance, as the routes are dependent on the crowds, and they won’t open even one lane on Beach if it’s not safe for pedestrians and bikers.

With files from Tanushi Bhatnagar

Claire FentonClaire Fenton
