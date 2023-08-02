I'm from Vancouver and these are six ways Edmonton is spoiled rotten

This is a first-person experiential piece written by a Daily Hive staff member.

Which city is better, Vancouver or Edmonton?

As a Vancouverite who recently visited Edmonton, I definitely can say I prefer my hometown, but Alberta’s capital has certain perks that my hometown can’t dream of. I’ve been to Edmonton a few times over the years, and I’ve seen enough of the city to know how it stacks up to Vancouver.

Here are six ways that Edmonton doesn’t realize it’s spoiled rotten:

1. Lower taxes

Alberta has the lowest taxes of all the Canadian provinces, and the sales tax is a measly 5%. British Columbians are paying way more for the same things!

2. (More) affordable rent

The average asking rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom unit in Metro Vancouver is $2,318, while the same kind of unit in Edmonton is more like $1,175. Imagine all the Lululemon I could buy with those savings.

3. The biggest NHL star

Edmonton is home to the Oilers, who have won the Stanley Cup five times. Wayne Gretzky wore an Oilers jersey. Today, Connor McDavid, the top player in the entire NHL, plays for the Oilers. Meanwhile, in Vancouver, we have the Canucks.

4. WEM attractions

Vancouver is kind of lacking when it comes to attractions or touristy fun things to do. It’s a bit sleepy compared to Edmonton, which seems to have it all. For example, at the West Edmonton Mall, you can find mini golf, go-karts, ice skating, a wave pool, arcades, and countless more – all in one place. It’s pretty special, and Vancouver doesn’t have anything like it.

5. Rocky Mountain road trips

On a long weekend, Vancouverites head to either the Okanagan, Gulf Islands or Vancouver Island – all of which are spectacular. But the Rockies, just a road trip away from Edmonton, are truly world-class, and you’re all so lucky to get to see them as frequently as you do!

6. Dinosaurs

Jurassic Park is my all-time favourite movie, and all of Alberta is practically dino-themed. Whether you go all-out on a road trip to Drumheller or just visit the Royal Alberta Museum, Edmonton is definitely spoiled with all this dino-action.

What do you think, how does Edmonton beat Vancouver?