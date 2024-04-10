NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Vancouver home last sold for $3.1M becomes half duplex listed for $4.5M

|
Apr 10 2024, 7:07 pm
BC Assessment | Macdonald Realty

A Vancouver home previously assessed at $3,397,600 will soon be a duplex, with just one half listed at $4,500,000.

The home that once stood at 5061 Blenheim Street in Vancouver will soon be a distant memory, but a listing for one side of the duplex shows how much investors can make off of their land if specific zoning requirements are met.

The new listing has led to some contentious real estate debate on social media about density versus affordability.

Listed on Tuesday by Macdonald Realty, the duplex is expected to be built in 2025 and features 3,335 sq ft of space, much larger than the previous home, which has stood on that land since 1925. The three-storey duplex will feature four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

On January 1, 2022, the former home was sold for $3,128,000. If the second half of the duplex sells for as much as the first half has been listed for, the sale of the full duplex would see a gain of $5,872,000.

According to BC Assessment, the land is valued at $3,353,000, and the former buildings were only worth $44,600.

The listing states the new home will be “luxury and comfort defined,” featuring top-of-the-line appliances and even a private elevator.

Many people have chimed in about the home on social media, where a conversation about density and affordability has sparked.

Some don’t see it as much of a problem.

Others have called it another case of the rich getting richer.

How do you feel about this development? Do you think the density is worth it in exchange for affordability in cases like this?

