Here's how much Loblaws pays its employees in Vancouver

Everyone is talking about Loblaws, and with a looming boycott of its stores set to begin on May 1, we thought it would be interesting to see how the record-profit earning corporation pays its employees here in Vancouver.

Vancouver is Canada’s most expensive place to live, thanks to high housing and fuel costs.

Here’s how much Loblaws pays staff looking at a variety of positions.

Loblaws is hiring for several roles in various departments around Metro Vancouver, including grocery, bakery, pharmacy, and maintenance.

The company is looking for various clerks, including Kosher, bakery, and grocery clerks. All those positions start at minimum wage ($16.75) and go up to $18 per hour.

Loblaws has a position for a produce assistant department manager. This position pays just as much as a clerk, starting at minimum wage and potentially up to $19.20 per hour.

Warehouse workers are paid slightly more. Their starting wage is $20, which can go up to $24.75 per hour.

If you have experience working in a pharmacy, the pharmacy assistant position also starts at minimum wage, going up to $22.05 per hour.

Part-time pharmacists get paid quite a bit more, starting at $41.10 per hour and up to $68.11 per hour.

The highest-paid position for Loblaws applicants in Vancouver currently is the pharmacy manager role, which starts at $46.46 per hour and can go up to $79.50 per hour.

While the positions all say they come with benefits, the job listings don’t detail the potential benefits or perks.

