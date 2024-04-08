A four-bedroom Vancouver home for sale has sparked some chatter online due to the cost of the 100-year-old property.

2447 East 41st Avenue was listed for sale within the last week by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty.

A sale of the home has been court-ordered and is currently listed for $1,450,000, which is under the assessed value.

BC Assessment has the property listed at $1,471,700, and judging by the photos and the state of the home, you probably won’t be surprised to know that most of that value is based on the land.

The land is valued at $1,438,000, while the buildings are valued at just $33,700.

There aren’t many pictures of the 1,440 sq ft property built in 1914. But this exterior shot shows a bit of neglect. Still, for 100 years old, it’s holding up decently well.

Some folks are reacting to the listing on X.

Me: Heard you just bought a new million dollar home in Vancouver, Canada. Show me the pics Friend: Here you go. $1,450,000 pic.twitter.com/dQbFgZpqHd — Mortimer (@mortimer_1) April 6, 2024

One user called the listing the “ultimate handyman special.”

“Ultimate Handyman Special”. Anything can be spun in a listing. — Kenneth Cheung (@kennethdavid) April 7, 2024

Some jokingly called the home a steal, with one user saying the home just “needs some TLC.”

Another X user said, “You’re paying for the land. You don’t have a God-given right to live somewhere [the] rich think is awesome.”

“What a pathetic country is Canada,” someone else lamented.

The neighbourhood features an interesting array of homes with varying land and property values. The home just next door, which features a larger house and a larger plot of land, is valued at $2,048,000.

Thanks to a home just two doors down, we can get a glimpse into property values from over a decade ago.

2421 East 41 Avenue was reported sold in January 2012 for $925,000. Now, it is valued at $2,082,700.

What would you value this property at, if you could?