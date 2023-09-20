MLA's slam anti-LGBTQ+ protests in Alberta as "designed to divide people"

Protests are erupting across the country today as part of the “1 Million March 4 Children” and Alberta politicians are chiming in.

Organizers of the 1 Million March say they want to “keep gender ideology out of classrooms” and are demanding curriculums they believe are more “fact-based” but many are calling the protest out for spreading hate and harmful rhetoric.

The MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, Janis Irwin, and education critic Rakhi Pancholi took to social media to share a message for protesters, parents, and students.

“To the protesters who think that they can silence us, honestly you’re just reminding us as elected officials, how important it is that we keep fighting for safe spaces for kids and we keep fighting against regressive legislation that seeks to harm them,” shared Irwin.

She then addressed the queer and trans community.

“But most importantly, to the queer and trans kids who feel targeted by people who wish to deny their very existence…”

“You may feel sad, you may feel worried you may feel scared, whatever you’re feeling, those feelings are valid,” Pancholi added.

Protests are planned across Canada this morning including at the Alberta Teachers Association in YEG, The Harry Hays Building in YYC, the Cold Lake Energy Centre in Cold Lake, Red Deer City Hall in Red Deer, and Lethbridge City Hall in Lethbridge.

Turnout in Edmonton and Calgary so far has seen large amounts of counter-protests, per social media.