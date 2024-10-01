Metro Vancouver lawyer who took lewd photos of staff resigns

A Metro Vancouver lawyer has resigned after admitting to sexual misconduct at his practice.

Stuart Zukerman of Zukerman Law Group is the lawyer in question, whose offices are located in Surrey.

According to the Consent Agreement Summary from the Law Society of BC, Zukerman committed misconduct of a sexual nature against AA for over 20 years between October 2000 and May 2023.

Some of the misconduct that Zukerman has admitted to include touching AA without her consent, making comments of a sexual nature and engaging in unwelcome romantic and/or sexual advances.

“Between approximately October 2000 and May 2023, he engaged in the sexual

harassment of persons employed by his law firm by engaging in inappropriate

conduct or making inappropriate statements, which he knew or ought to have

known were unwelcome and likely to create an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment,” the consent agreement states.

The consent agreement also outlined admissions of misconduct against BB between January 2018 and May 2023. It states that he took photos of BB’s cleavage without her knowledge and “attempted to take a surreptitious video recording underneath her dress

in the office without her knowledge.”

Other notes about the workplace environment include the fact that staff “described that comments of a sexual nature were common and included jokes, sexual innuendo, bragging or detailing of sexual encounters, and commenting on staff or potential staff’s appearances.”

The document adds that staff who participated in the sexual banter were more likely to receive promotions or higher bonuses.

Zukerman’s consequences include not being able to practice law in BC for five years, beginning on November 30, 2024.

Zukerman has been a frequent commentator in local media, has been featured in CTV stories, and has regularly appeared on CKNW Radio programming.

You can read the full decision from the Law Society here.