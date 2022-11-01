Vancouver dogs that went all out for Halloween (PHOTOS)
Nov 1 2022, 1:49 am
Dogs aren’t letting humans have all the fun this Halloween!
Vancouver pet parents are sharing photos of their darling pooches all done up for the holidays.
From cute and funny to silly and spooky, here are some of the best Halloween looks we’ve seen this October 31st:
Ghost dog
First responder dog
Hot dog
Group costume
It’s corn
Witch dog
Harry Paw-ter
Monkey dog
Lobster dog
Couples costume
Police dog
Happy Halloween!