Curated

Vancouver dogs that went all out for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 1 2022, 1:49 am
Vancouver dogs that went all out for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Dogs aren’t letting humans have all the fun this Halloween!

Vancouver pet parents are sharing photos of their darling pooches all done up for the holidays.

From cute and funny to silly and spooky, here are some of the best Halloween looks we’ve seen this October 31st:

Ghost dog

First responder dog

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maui 💙 (@lifeof.maui)

Hot dog

Group costume

It’s corn

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GUSINGTON STEELE (@lil.guy.gus)

Witch dog

Harry Paw-ter

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kernel (@kernelpupcorn)

Monkey dog

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Poppy 🍭 (@lollipoppy_is)

Lobster dog

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Delilah (@sausagedogdee)

Couples costume

Police dog

Happy Halloween!

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.