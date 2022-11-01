Vancouver dogs that went all out for Halloween (PHOTOS)

Dogs aren’t letting humans have all the fun this Halloween!

Vancouver pet parents are sharing photos of their darling pooches all done up for the holidays.

From cute and funny to silly and spooky, here are some of the best Halloween looks we’ve seen this October 31st:

Ghost dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by just a little bear ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@melliethesamoyed)

First responder dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maui 💙 (@lifeof.maui)

Hot dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by • Ollie the Corgi • (@itsolliecorgi)

Group costume

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S Sasha, M Ruslan, L Iris (@fur.delicious)

It’s corn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GUSINGTON STEELE (@lil.guy.gus)

Witch dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUDI the Mini Schnauzer 🇨🇦 (@miss_rudi_schnauzer)

Harry Paw-ter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kernel (@kernelpupcorn)

Monkey dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy 🍭 (@lollipoppy_is)

Lobster dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delilah (@sausagedogdee)

Couples costume

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇺‌🇳‌🇦‌🇬‌🇮‌ 🇩‌🇴‌🇳‌ 𝕥𝐇Ẹ 𝕔𝑜𝕣g𝐢 ♂ (@unagidoncorgi)

Police dog

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myra | F1B Pomsky | 📍BC, Canada (@myra.pomsky)

Happy Halloween!