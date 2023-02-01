Vancouver-based illustrator Manon Biernacki has been creating art since she was very young. But it took a move to Canada from her home in Paris to really show her the creative path.

“Being an artist wasn’t obvious to me until 2022,” Biernacki told Daily Hive. “When I was younger, it was quite difficult for me to express my feelings and drawing was a way for me to do so. I never really considered making a profession out of it and was more inclined toward scientific studies.

“But every time I started a new stage of my life, art caught up with me. So I ended up agreeing to do more work.”

On a whim, Biernacki decided to move to Vancouver in 2021. Here she met artists who made her realize the importance of creativity and began to devote herself full-time to illustration starting last summer.

“The pleasure I got from illustrating made me understand the place creativity has in my life,” explained Biernacki. “I think that I am an individual in constant search of my identity. It has always been very important for me to be at ease in artistic fields as they allow me to escape and find myself better.”

Fans of Biernacki’s work are drawn to her exploration of the human condition. She describes her illustrations as trying to express a feeling, a state of mind, or an emotion.

Her eye-catching style is inspired by a variety of important people in her life, including her mother and father, who taught Biernacki how to look at the world.

“My illustrations are also inspired by other artists. Their creations allow me to evolve,” she added. “I often limited myself to what reality offered but by looking at the work of artists, I realized that the possibilities were infinite.

“At the same time, my search for identity made me realize that I needed to represent more minorities. Being African myself and having grown up in a Caucasian environment, it seemed simple to me to have artists as models who also come from a minority. As if to prove to myself that it was possible.”

Biernacki’s artistic journey included studying at the Paris animation school Atelier de Sèvres. Her training deepened her technical knowledge, but it was her move to Vancouver that lit the flame that drives her now.

“So far my experience in Vancouver has been rich in personal experience and discovery. The city has allowed me to fully embrace my art and to be alone with myself in the right moments. I love the duality between solitude and companionship that can be found in this city.”

Though her passions currently lie with her digital illustrations, Biernacki constantly experiments with new techniques and mediums. and is drawn to the challenge of mastering new skills.

“I like the idea of creating a digital painting in a way that’s never been done before,” Biernacki shared. “For a few years, I worked with ink on paper and then moved to canvas. I also try to experiment with different techniques and mediums like painting or drawing on paper when I feel like I’m getting stuck.

“To be honest, I don’t think I ever have an idea of what medium I want to use until I sit down to start. Sometimes the best ideas are born out of pure experimentation.”

Biernacki is currently working on a collection of original artworks for a possible future exhibition that might be held in the future. She is also experimenting with new processes and techniques to create a different style of artwork.

“Something that I really enjoy is that every new project and new person brings their unique perspective, experience and skills. I always love hearing from the people who saw my art and am inspired by the stories of how it makes them feel. Knowing that something I created brings joy to others keeps me going.”

For more information about Manon Biernacki, visit manocki.com.