BC artist sets a unique Guinness World Record

An artist from Surrey has broken a Guinness World Record.

Preethi Vijay has been painting for almost eight years. During that time, she says she hasn’t shied away from experimenting with her paints.

“I basically love to explore different mediums other than the usual… acrylic or oil. So I’ve been exploring… working with coffee… extracts from organic fruits and vegetables,” she told Daily Hive.

However, over the past two years, she started to work with spices like turmeric and chilli powder.

With this new art form, she strived to create the largest spice painting on record.

On September 12, 2022, she achieved her goal, creating a spice painting of a buttery that was 84.39 m² — a new Guinness World Record.

“I take this as an achievement to measure my ability and how far I can go as an artist… So these kinds of things I feel gives us some boosts… and explore my art journey.”