If you’re looking for a place to rent in Vancouver, how would you fancy a den for nearly $700?

The den in question looks more like a glorified closet with string lights above it.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, which is what this unit is listed as, is going for $680 per month and is available after November 15.

One of the benefits of the apartment is that it’s only 15 minutes from downtown.

The Facebook Marketplace ad only has three pictures of the listing, with no additional details about what the potential renter gets for the $680 per month fee.

We’re not even sure if the string lights come with the rental.

You might be thinking, “Well, it’s only $680.”

But, for that price range, you can get a lot more than a den with string lights in shared rentals around Metro Vancouver.

This Facebook Marketplace listing for shared rooms in a home in Marpole is listed at $675 per month. The rental doesn’t require the renter to sleep in a den.

There’s also a shared room in Vancouver listed at $650 a month with much more space than a den.

Then there’s this Burnaby apartment with plenty of space for $650 per month.

If you need a place to live, don’t settle for a den with string lights, even if it seems too cheap to pass up.