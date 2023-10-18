BC introduced new regulations to address the issues in the province’s short-term rental market, and the Government of Canada has applauded the move.

In a conference on Tuesday, federal ministers were speaking on how Canada plans to address the high cost of living across the country.

Canada’s finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, took the opportunity to talk about how the regulations the BC introduced were a positive step.

“I also want to quickly address the BC government’s new legislation to regulate the short-term rental market,” Freeland said.

“This is a positive and important step in the right direction in an area of provincial jurisdiction.”

Freeland acknowledged that the Government of Canada knows that short-term rentals, listed through sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, “mean fewer homes for Canadians to rent and live in full-time, especially in urban and populated areas of our country.”

She added that the Canadian government is actively examining different federal options and tools to address the short-term rental market across the country.

“To ensure more short-term rentals are made available as long-term rentals as permanent homes for Canadians.”

Freeland also teased that the government would have more to share in the coming weeks.