Someone put up a massive sign warning cyclists of this Vancouver crossing (PHOTOS)

A sign has been erected at the site of a cyclist crossing in Vancouver, appearing to speak on behalf of the City and warning riders about the dangers of this location.

“Hello there, cyclists! Don’t even *try* to figure this one out. We’ll fix it once one of you gets killed. We promise! Love, The City of Vancouver”

The sign also includes a diagram of the crossing at Broadway and Victoria and includes “what??” and “uh..?” apparently pointing to the confusion this crossing creates.

The sign is at the spot one block east of Commercial Drive and is visible to those cyclists who are travelling along the Central Valley Greenway — as well as motorists driving along Broadway itself.

We checked out the crossing and asked users what they thought of the existing safety features, which include signs and a bright green marking on the road.

“Something like this right here, it definitely needs a light,” one cyclist said.

Another person said they never cross because they don’t feel safe.

“The actual crosswalk is so close, and I know the cars are going to stop there whereas here I’m just holding my breath. I think I’ve crossed here about five times in the last 10 years,” they told us, sharing that they’d rather just walk to Victoria or Commercial to get across.

Others would prefer more safety features.

“This is a main street and a lot of cars use this street…there’s not even a light for the bikes and pedestrians,” a cyclist said, adding that considering there are six lanes of traffic, and buses travelling along this route, it needs a light.

“It’s not safe at all for us,” the cyclist said.

The City of Vancouver says it is aware of the unsanctioned sign and that it will be removed, but also understands that there are challenges for cyclists in this location.

“We are currently working on a design for a rebuild of Victoria and Broadway to improve the Central Valley Greenway (CVG) crossing to be safer and more comfortable for people cycling of all ages and abilities. We are planning to coordinate this work with the Victoria-Broadway Area Renewal project for the next capital plan,” engineering staff told Daily Hive Urbanized Monday.

“We will review opportunities to improve signage at this location including wayfinding for people biking along the alternate cycling connection via 8th Avenue and Lakewood, and will continue to monitor how this intersection is operating for people walking, cycling, and driving,” they added.