An elevator outage in a Vancouver apartment building is leading to some concerns for residents.

Daily Hive received an email from a building resident who chose to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution from the building managers.

The anonymous resident told Daily Hive that the elevator initially went down on Monday, July 3.

The apartment is located at 1765 Pendrell Street and has 14 floors. We also obtained a service notice from the anonymous resident, which was sent out on July 4.

“Unfortunately, the elevator was unable to be repaired today,” the notice read.

We received communication from the anonymous resident the next evening after the notice was posted, meaning the elevator outage was still in effect at the Vancouver apartment the next night.

“This may not sound like a huge deal, but we have people who are trapped in their apartments. Both me and one of my neighbours were not able to go get groceries, so we have no food supplies,” the anonymous resident told Daily Hive.

“Although I have hobbled down and back up the stairs, I am not able to haul groceries up multiple flights of stairs. Also, I have mobility and heart issues; my knee and ankle have swollen up significantly, my back is in spasms and when I got up to my apartment this evening, my heart rate was over 110 beats per minute.”

The resident also claimed that an elderly tenant undergoing cancer treatment has had to walk up and down 12 flights of stairs “at great risk to her health.”

We spoke to the property manager of the building yesterday, who said the elevator contractors are outsourcing the necessary parts required for repairs.

“We expect to have the elevators operational within 24-48 hours,” the property manager told Daily Hive.

On Friday, we heard back from the resident who said the elevator was temporarily fixed but that tenants were asked to use it sparingly until the permanent fix was done.

“How can people be expected to live like this?”