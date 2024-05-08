Big crowds and traffic jams expected in downtown Vancouver this weekend

Cruise ships and Canucks fans are combining to make this upcoming weekend a busy one for downtown Vancouver roads.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority advised that anyone visiting Canada Place or nearby areas in downtown Vancouver should prepare for increased crowds and traffic due to a massive influx of cruise passengers.



Ten cruise ships will stop in the Port of Vancouver between Friday, May 10 and Sunday, May 12 as part of a record-breaking season expected in 2024. Up to 70,000 passengers are expected in the next week alone.

“We are expecting another exciting season for the award-winning Canada Place cruise terminal in 2024, with cruise lines reporting robust bookings and the popularity of the Alaskan cruise market continuing to grow,” said Mandy Chan, cruise services manager at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, in a release.

“While record numbers of cruise tourists visiting our region will provide a vital boost for local businesses and tourism providers, it will also mean anyone planning to visit Canada Place or nearby areas downtown should plan ahead and expect increased crowds and traffic.”

The Ovation of the Seas, Celebrity Summit, Seabourn Odyssey, and Majestic Princess will be disembarking and embarking passengers on Friday, while the Celebrity Edge, Sapphire Princess and Koningsdam ships will do the same on Saturday.

Ships scheduled for Canada Place on Sunday are the Celebrity Solstice, Brilliance of the Seas, and Noordam.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority shared that most cruise ship passenger arrivals and departures happen between 7 am and 5 pm. That is when higher pedestrian and vehicle traffic volumes can occur in addition to increased demand for taxis, carshares, and public transit.

Huge crowds will also be coming downtown this weekend to cheer on the Vancouver Canucks in Games 2 and 3 of their Round 2 playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers.

Pat Quinn Way, the one-block stretch of road outside Rogers Arena, will be closed on game days to allow for larger pre-game parties. It’s free to attend, with programming beginning two and a half hours before game time, and lasting up until puck drop.

Translink has recommended that fans take transit to the big games as “navigating the crowds and parking can be a challenge.”

If you want to cheer on the Canucks this weekend but want to avoid the traffic and crowds downtown, check out our list of places around Metro Vancouver to wave your white towels.