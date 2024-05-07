Praising Metro Vancouver's TransLink operators earns them extra pay
Are you the type of person who always says “thank you” as you exit the bus?
Well, turns out you can give any TransLink operator a bigger thanks than just a couple of words.
TransLink offers an extra hour of pay to operators who receive commendations from passengers — as long as those commendations are confirmed to be true.
Riders can provide positive feedback for an operator via TransLink’s customer feedback webpage, or by phoning 604-593-3333.
“This is to help reward operators for going above and beyond to provide outstanding customer experiences,” TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain told Daily Hive.
So, next time a driver or operator makes your day, there’s a way you can make their day in return.
Has a TransLink operator ever done something special that brightened your commute? Let us know in the comments.