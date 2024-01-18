News

From tigers to tree huggers: Vancouverites get creative in the snow

Jan 18 2024, 9:06 pm
Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

The snow has been piling on Vancouver for a couple of days now, which means that traffic incidents and snowy mishaps are rife. But it isn’t all doom and gloom.

Vancouverites truly know how to make the most of the snowy weather. One person was even filmed bringing out their skis to travel through the snow.

Around the city, people have channelled their inner creativity to create some seriously fun and unique snow sculptures.

Tree hugger

Snow sculpture kits beach

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

This sculpture definitely takes the cake for one of the most creative pieces. In a slightly different take on your typical snowman, this snow sculpture could be seen hugging a tree. We wonder what that will look like once it starts to melt.

Snow kitten

Snow kitten

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

Animals were a popular theme for snow sculptures around Kitsilano Beach during the frosty weather. One person carved out a mini snow kitten on a bench adorned with small wooden whiskers. How cute!

Snow bunny family

Snow bunnies

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

This artist decided to take their animal sculptures one step further and make a cute bunny family, with a baby snow bunny on top of its parent. They showed extra dedication to this sculpture with a carrot nestled right in the parents’ hands.

Scary snow tiger

Snow big cat

Beth Rochester/Daily Hive

While most of the animal sculptures were cute and fluffy animals, this one took a darker approach. The people who sculpted this predator decided to add some red markings around the snow tiger to fully demonstrate its dangerous nature. They get extra points for the finishing touches of the fruit “guts” and the branches laid as the tiger stripes.

Snow family

snow family on bench

Megan Devlin/Daily Hive

Despite the creative sculptures around the city, there were also some classic snowmen. These snowmen got special attention from their sculptors, with some dapper red hats to finish the look.

What other creative snow sculptures did you see? Let us know in the comments below.

