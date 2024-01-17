Metro Vancouver snow causes higher delivery fees and restaurant closures

We thought last week was bad with the snowy weather, but Vancouverites woke up to a whole new type of snowmageddon this morning. Not only is this affecting road conditions, but it’s also affecting restaurants and even some of our favourite delivery apps.

DoorDash users in parts of Metro Vancouver woke up to a message saying services have been suspended in some areas. However, ordering for pickup is still available.

Additionally, Uber Eats users may have seen a hefty fee to go alongside their delivery orders. This is due to a lack of delivery drivers being available and to help “balance how many orders are coming in with how many delivery people are available.”

Many restaurants across Metro Vancouver are also closing their doors today instead of facing the snow. The Carvery in Surrey posted on Instagram today saying, “Unfortunately, our staff is unable to make it to work safely, and we decided to stay closed for the day.”

Other restaurants closed include Wooden Fish in West Vancouver, and Caffe Mira and Moodswing Coffee in New Westminster, just to name a few.

However, other restaurants are trying to take advantage of the cold weather. The Hard Bean Brunch Co. is offering free hot chocolate for those who can brave the cold.

“After sledding or walking around come on in for a warm drink both Hard Bean locations are giving away free hot chocolate today with the purchase of a meal,” the restaurant said online.

