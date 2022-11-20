News

Vancouver Police investigating crash that killed 88-year-old man

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 20 2022, 5:39 pm
Art Olympic/Shutterstock

An 88-year-old man has died after a severe crash in Vancouver Saturday night.

According to Vancouver Police, a grey Honda Accord and a green Toyota Corolla collided near Oak Street and 59th Avenue just before 6 pm.

Police say that the senior, who was driving the Honda, died at the scene.

Another person with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed or has dashcam video of the incident to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.

