Vancouver Police investigating crash that killed 88-year-old man

An 88-year-old man has died after a severe crash in Vancouver Saturday night.

According to Vancouver Police, a grey Honda Accord and a green Toyota Corolla collided near Oak Street and 59th Avenue just before 6 pm.

Police say that the senior, who was driving the Honda, died at the scene.

Another person with non-life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed or has dashcam video of the incident to call VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.