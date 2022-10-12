Parents killed in tragic collision while driving to their new BC home

Donations are pouring in for two children who lost their parents in a fatal collision earlier this month.

On Sunday, October 2, a family of four in a vehicle collided with a semi-truck in Salmon Arm.

The RCMP says an investigation found the transport truck drove west on the Trans-Canada Highway while the driver in the SUV travelled east in the westbound lanes.

Despite both vehicles attempting to avoid the collision, the SUV collided with the semi-truck head-on.

The adults in the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. These two have now been identified as Mike and Robin Martel.

The driver and co-driver of the semi-truck suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the pair were not transported to hospital and cooperated with the investigation.

The Martels’ two children were taken to hospital.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Mike’s cousin Nadine Bouchard, the two children are being cared for at the BC Children’s Hospital.

Money collected in the online fundraiser will go towards helping the children with any needs they may have now and for their future.

According to Bouchard, the Martel family was commuting to their new home.

“The sudden death of Mike and Robin is heartbreaking news to their families and friends. Mike and Robin leave for us to cherish their babies… the loves of their lives,” the GoFundMe reads.

The RCMP is still investigating but says “at this time it appears that this is a tragic case of driver error on the part of the driver of the SUV.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, about $65,500 has been raised of the $75,000 goal.