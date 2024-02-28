Ju-no you don't: Vancouver councillor no longer heading to the Junos

ABC Councillor Mike Klassen will no longer be joining Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim on his trip to the Junos on March 24 after some news rubbed the public the wrong way.

Klassen came under fire for requesting $3,650 to attend the ceremony. That number included $1,855 for airfare, $895 for four nights’ accommodation, approximately $300 for ground transportation, roughly $300 for Juno tickets, and a $60 per day per diem.

It was announced in January that the Juno Awards were coming to Vancouver in 2025.

Klassen presented his request as a bit of a reconnaissance mission.

It seems he has heard the public, and according to a council agenda from Tuesday, he withdrew his request.

Some folks were reacting to his reversal on social media.

“Pay for it yourself” was a comment that several people shared on X.



“We need more of this kind of cancel culture. Politicians ought to approach personal tax-funded trips like we approached our parents to fund our school trips,” another X user said.

OneCity Councillor Christine Boyle has called out Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Klassen in her criticism of the move.

She posted the following on X: “$10,000 of public funds to send Mayor Sim, Cllr Klassen and a political staffer to Halifax for the Junos, so they can ‘gain valuable insights into organizing next year’s event?’”

“Convince me. Because this sounds ridiculous.”

Most members of the public did agree that it sounded ridiculous.

It is ridiculous.

Why Mike Klassen? The guy who charges the taxpayer for his X blue Checkmark — Gareth Jones (@garethvjones) February 22, 2024

