A Vancouver councillor and the Vancouver mayor are coming under fire for a planned trip to this year’s Juno Awards, which take place in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The 2024 Juno Awards will take place almost one month from now, on March 24, 2024.

ABC Councillor Mike Klassen is coming under fire for requesting $3,650 to attend the ceremony. That includes $1,855 for airfare, $895 for four nights’ accommodation, approximately $300 for ground transportation, roughly $300 for Juno tickets, and a $60 per day per diem.

It was announced in January that the Juno Awards were coming to Vancouver in 2025. Klassen presented his request as a bit of a reconnaissance mission.

In his formal request, Klassen states that attending “presents an opportunity to observe and learn from how the City of Halifax creates an experience around the Awards to benefit the broader community of music fans.”

OneCity Councillor Christine Boyle has called out Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim and Klassen in her criticism of the move.

She posted the following on X: “$10,000 of public funds to send Mayor Sim, Cllr Klassen and a political staffer to Halifax for the Junos, so they can ‘gain valuable insights into organizing next year’s event?'”

“Convince me. Because this sounds ridiculous.”

People on social media are also unenthused by the reasoning behind his request, with many agreeing that it is indeed ridiculous.

Klassen was previously attacked on social media for using public money to pay for his blue checkmark on X.

Someone asked if they could get in on the fun.

While Klassen hasn’t publicly responded, Daily Hive has contacted the mayor’s office for comment.

