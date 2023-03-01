Vancouver to Costa Rica flight deal: Get to paradise for cheap this spring

According to travel deal expert YVR Deals, you can get from Vancouver to Costa Rica roundtrip this spring for way less than you’d typically pay.

Per YVR Deals, WestJet has dropped the price of its flights down to as low as $512 roundtrip, including taxes, with a stop each way in Toronto or Calgary.

“Flights to Costa Rica have been ridiculously expensive for a long time,” said YVR Deals. “Flights with decent layovers like these have typically been priced at $1,200 roundtrip or higher.”

Deals are available in May and June 2023, which is the rainy or off-season.

If you love surfing, good coffee, and tropical rainforests and want to practice your Spanish while on vacation, then this is your destination.

How to get the flight deal

Use Skyscanner, Kayak, or FlightHub to check for flights from Vancouver to Liberia, Costa Rica. Use the filters, click around, and find a good date and price combination that works for you

When we checked for cheap flights, we saw lots of good flights available with one layover for just over $500.

