Escape Vancouver's winter wonderland and fly to Hawaii for under $375

Winter blues getting to you? Well, hopefully, these cheap flights to Hawaii will allow you to finally get some sun that we’ve all been craving.

Despite being about three weeks away from Spring, Vancouver has been facing some major snow this week.

So, it’s welcome news to see flight prices to Hawaii drop when flying out of Vancouver, Victoria, and Nanaimo.

A roundtrip is under $375 and is non-stop both ways if flying out of Vancouver.

However, for those flying out of Victoria or Nanaimo, there is just one stop in Vancouver each way.

The flight deal was spotted by YVR Deals this week.

The cheapest flight Daily Hive found was for $301 to Kahului out of Vancouver.

If you are considering travelling to Hawaii, remember that US entry rules include proof of vaccination for anyone 18 and older.

How to book your flight: