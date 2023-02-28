NewsTravel Deals

Escape Vancouver's winter wonderland and fly to Hawaii for under $375

Feb 28 2023, 9:55 pm
Couple tourists relaxing in Hanalei Bay resort in Kauai, Hawaii. Maridav/Shutterstock

Winter blues getting to you? Well, hopefully, these cheap flights to Hawaii will allow you to finally get some sun that we’ve all been craving.

Despite being about three weeks away from Spring, Vancouver has been facing some major snow this week.

So, it’s welcome news to see flight prices to Hawaii drop when flying out of Vancouver, Victoria, and Nanaimo.

A roundtrip is under $375 and is non-stop both ways if flying out of Vancouver.

 

Google Maps

However, for those flying out of Victoria or Nanaimo, there is just one stop in Vancouver each way.

The flight deal was spotted by YVR Deals this week.

The cheapest flight Daily Hive found was for $301 to Kahului out of Vancouver.

Google Maps

If you are considering travelling to Hawaii, remember that US entry rules include proof of vaccination for anyone 18 and older.

How to book your flight: 

  1. Go to Google Flights
  2. Put Vancouver, Victoria, or Nanaimo as your departure city
  3. Find your preferred destination in Hawaii
  4. Select the best deal and dates to fly
