NewsCrime

Vancouver cop injured by teen on e-scooter fleeing break-in attempt

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Feb 12 2024, 9:32 pm
Vancouver cop injured by teen on e-scooter fleeing break-in attempt
Google Maps

An attempted break-in at a business on Fraser Street ended in one Vancouver cop getting injured as he was hit by a teen on an e-scooter.

Two teens aged 17 and 18 were involved, and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) recovered a loaded handgun and knives from the pair.

VPD initially posted about the incident on X, and Daily Hive received more information about what happened on Fraser Street.

The initial post from VPD stated that the two were trying to break into a store on Fraser Street, and one of the suspects injured a VPD officer while attempting to flee on an e-scooter.

While Vancouver Police couldn’t name the specific business, a retail store that closed at the time; Sergeant Steve Addison did tell Daily Hive it happened around Fraser and 18th.

VPD said the scooter isn’t believed to have been stolen and revealed the name of one of the suspects who was charged.

“Lazaro de las Mercedes Navarro has been charged with assaulting a police officer, willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.”

Regarding the office that was hit by the scooter, they were taken to hospital for treatment “and will likely miss work as a result of the injuries.”

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop