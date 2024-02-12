Vancouver cop injured by teen on e-scooter fleeing break-in attempt

An attempted break-in at a business on Fraser Street ended in one Vancouver cop getting injured as he was hit by a teen on an e-scooter.

Two teens aged 17 and 18 were involved, and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) recovered a loaded handgun and knives from the pair.

VPD initially posted about the incident on X, and Daily Hive received more information about what happened on Fraser Street.

The initial post from VPD stated that the two were trying to break into a store on Fraser Street, and one of the suspects injured a VPD officer while attempting to flee on an e-scooter.

#VPDScanner: A loaded handgun and knives were recovered from two suspects, aged 17 and 18, arrested on Sunday for attempting to break into a store on Fraser Street. One suspect tried to flee on an electric scooter, driving into and injuring an officer. Charges are expected.

While Vancouver Police couldn’t name the specific business, a retail store that closed at the time; Sergeant Steve Addison did tell Daily Hive it happened around Fraser and 18th.

VPD said the scooter isn’t believed to have been stolen and revealed the name of one of the suspects who was charged.

“Lazaro de las Mercedes Navarro has been charged with assaulting a police officer, willfully resisting or obstructing a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon.”

Regarding the office that was hit by the scooter, they were taken to hospital for treatment “and will likely miss work as a result of the injuries.”