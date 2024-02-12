NewsCrime

BC driver charged with first-degree murder in crash that killed cyclist

Feb 12 2024, 6:24 pm
A BC driver is facing a rare charge of first-degree murder over a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island that left a cyclist dead.

Mounties haven’t said much about the relationship between the driver and the cyclist but say the driver is facing a charge accusing him of planning or conspiring to murder the cyclist.

The collision happened on February 8, just before 11 pm, when Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of an injured biker in Courtenay. The male cyclist died of his injuries in hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit took over the investigation, and two days later, a 45-year-old man was arrested.

Steven Squires of Cumberland has been charged with first-degree murder and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

At the time of the collision, an officer described the investigation as “sensitive” and said Mounties wouldn’t be releasing any further information.

