Video shows dramatic collapse of retaining wall at Metro Vancouver construction site

Dramatic video of soil collapsing into an excavated construction site in Coquitlam has spread widely online, and according to the condo developer, the cause is under investigation.

In the one-minute video, a wall can be seen slowly cracking before a large portion of the structure falls. After the soil from behind the wall pours down, people off-camera can be heard instructing workers on the site to leave the area.

“Everybody off,” one person screams.



The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Amacon condo construction site located at 500 Foster Avenue and North Road in Coquitlam.

According to Stepan Vdovine, vice president and executive operations at Amacon, the incident was caused by a shoring failure.

“A section of the shoring retention wall, located on the north side of the site (and adjacent to Foster Avenue) failed, resulting in soil collapsing into the excavated site and a cavity in the soil in the area adjacent to the property,” Vdovine explained in a statement. “All work on site had attained the required permits, and [was] thoroughly vetted and monitored by the geotechnical and engineering consultants.”

The cause of the shoring failure is under investigation.

No injuries related to this incident occurred.

Vdovine added that WorkSafe has been on site “and has expressed no concern regarding site safety.”

Additionally, there is no apparent immediate infrastructure damage.

Amacon is working with the City of Coquitlam, relevant agencies, and authorities.

“Work will continue around the clock,” the statement continues.

The 500-block of Foster Street will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety “until all appropriate safety approvals are received,” Vdovine added.

“We sincerely apologize to local residents for any inconvenience as we work diligently to secure the site.”