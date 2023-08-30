NewsReal EstateArchitecture & DesignToronto HomesUrbanized

Jack Landau
Aug 30 2023, 6:19 pm
@PaulaFletcherTO/X

A Toronto home under construction collapsed onto a neighbouring house on Tuesday night, making for a shocking scene on a quiet residential street in the Coxwell and Danforth area.

The incident occurred on Craven Road, a quaint side street/laneway hybrid with cottage-like homes to the east and laneway frontage to the west.

An addition under construction on an existing home at 1073 Craven Road appears to have toppled over onto the neighbouring bungalow to the south.

Building permits for a one-storey rear addition, a second-storey addition, as well as basement underpinning, interior alterations and a rear deck, were issued by the City in July.

Since the construction accident, the building permit file for the property has been updated with an “Order to Remedy Unsafe Building” violation.

Ward 30 – Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher commented on the mishap on Wednesday morning, noting that, luckily, nobody was injured in the collapse.

Another X (formerly Twitter) user commented on the collapse, stating, “We have been watching this reno for weeks.”

“It appeared that the owner was digging out the basement while simultaneously adding a 2nd storey. Recipe for disaster if that is what happened. Glad no one was hurt.”

Jack Landau
