A Toronto home under construction collapsed onto a neighbouring house on Tuesday night, making for a shocking scene on a quiet residential street in the Coxwell and Danforth area.

The incident occurred on Craven Road, a quaint side street/laneway hybrid with cottage-like homes to the east and laneway frontage to the west.

An addition under construction on an existing home at 1073 Craven Road appears to have toppled over onto the neighbouring bungalow to the south.

They don’t build them like they used to in Toronto anymore This was from last evening for a structural collapse call on

📍Craven Rd 📍yesterday. #toronto #torontofire pic.twitter.com/LXhkbyel48 — Kyle.Taylor *community noter* (@livingbyyyz) August 29, 2023

Building permits for a one-storey rear addition, a second-storey addition, as well as basement underpinning, interior alterations and a rear deck, were issued by the City in July.

Since the construction accident, the building permit file for the property has been updated with an “Order to Remedy Unsafe Building” violation.

Ward 30 – Toronto-Danforth councillor Paula Fletcher commented on the mishap on Wednesday morning, noting that, luckily, nobody was injured in the collapse.

So lucky no one hurt! Thanks so much to ⁦⁦@Toronto_Fire⁩ for quick action last nite after second story under construction collapsed in east end. Now for Buildings Department to find why what should never of happened did happen. pic.twitter.com/fEUnl2cLc0 — Paula Fletcher (@PaulaFletcherTO) August 29, 2023

Another X (formerly Twitter) user commented on the collapse, stating, “We have been watching this reno for weeks.”

“It appeared that the owner was digging out the basement while simultaneously adding a 2nd storey. Recipe for disaster if that is what happened. Glad no one was hurt.”