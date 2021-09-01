17 Vancouver companies hiring over 195 positions this September
Looking for new career opportunities in September?
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Front End Developer, Client Services Representative, Python Applications Developer, and UI/UX Designer.
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Dr. Bill
- Who: Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses, yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work, enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.
- Jobs: Dr. Bill is growing quickly and currently hiring for a Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, Senior Software Engineer – Rails/ReactJS, and more.
- Perks: As a startup in one of Canada’s largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work since its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.
- More: You can learn more about Dr. Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing, and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include Data Scientist, Digital Marketing Analyst, Consumer Finance Analyst, Ecommerce Marketing Specialist, Inventory Purchaser, Backend Developer, Frontend Developer, Senior DevOps Engineer, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
VidCruiter
- Who: VidCruiter is a popular web-based recruitment software that is focused on modernizing hiring practices with a full suite of digital screening tools for all stages of the recruitment process, specialized in video interviewing. VidCruiter’s software helps talent acquisition teams save time, money, and headspace while improving the overall quality of their hires. With unlimited versatility and customization choices, VidCruiter is a complete online recruitment solution that’s built for hiring professionals by hiring professionals.
- Jobs: Senior Software Implementation Consultant, Ruby-on-Rails Developer (Remote), AWS DevOps Engineer (Remote), Project Control Officer (Remote), Junior Project Manager (Remote), VP of Client Implementations, Account Executive/Sales Representative.
- Perks: VidCruiter offers flexible work arrangements so employees can enjoy work/life balance. Lots of opportunities for professional development and advancement as the company is fast-growing with no signs of slowing down. Employees feel right at home working at VidCruiter thanks to a welcoming, collaborative company culture!
- More: To learn more about VidCruiter and available jobs, visit their careers page.
Galvanize
- Who: Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. Sure, they’re a software company, but they don’t just make technology — they provide the tools that strengthen individuals and entire organizations to achieve great things and change the world in the process.
- Jobs: Current openings include Manager – Advisory and Consulting Services, Specialist/Sr. Specialist, Director – Customer Success, Senior Software Engineer, Web Application Development (Java/Scala) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Backend) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Cloud Infrastructure) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Fullstack) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (NLP) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Python) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer (Ruby) (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Remote Friendly), Senior Software Engineer in Test (Scala/Java) (Remote Friendly), Site Reliability Engineer (Remote Friendly), Software Engineer (Backend) (Remote Friendly), Software Engineer (Fullstack) (Remote Friendly), Marketing Programs Manager, Senior Demand Generation Manager, Sales Development Representative, Product Manager (SaaS), Senior Product Manager, Senior Product Manager (SaaS), Group Product Manager, Technical Product Manager, Front End Developer, UX Front End Developer, Director – Sales and Customer Advocacy (Remote Friendly), Public Sector State – Local and Education (SLED) Account Executive (Remote Friendly), Solutions Consultant (Sales Engineer), Senior Consultant – Product Consulting, Customer Support Engineer – Bilingual French / English.
- Perks: Employees enjoy industry-leading extended health benefits and competitive salaries, paid days off to volunteer in your community, relocation opportunities to Galvanize’s international offices, and other perks to keep your mind and body healthy. Galvanize prides itself on offering employees endless growth and mentorship opportunities at all levels, from professional development to job shadowing, to make their career goals happen.
- More: You can learn more about Galvanize openings on their careers page.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Business Development Manager, Project Manager, Solution Architect, Marketing Automation, Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) Architect, and a Technical Architect.
- Perks: Flexible hours, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, paid volunteer days away, employee stock ownership plan, and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Human Resources Administrator, National Admissions Manager, Sr. Manager, Student Recruitment, Alumni Career Services Advisor (6 Month Contract), Cyber Security Instructor, Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security), Student Success Coordinator, Customer Support, Project Management (6 Month Contract), Intermediate Project Manager, Project Coordinator (9 Month Contract), Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Senior Software Developer, Academic Business Development Manager (APAC), Academic Business Development Manager (North America), Business Development Manager (Canada and USA), Workforce Development Specialist – Government Relations, and a Partnerships Officer, Government, to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Ready
- Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. They’ve redefined on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include Partner Manager, three Senior Back End Developers, and three Senior Front End Developers.
- Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing, all without putting in 60+ hour work weeks.
- Jobs: Manual QA Tester, Infrastructure Engineer, Full Stack Infrastructure Engineer, Product Manager: Jane Identity, Engineering Manager, People Business Partner, Ruby Developer, VP of Engineering, Associate Designer, Javascript Developer, Full Stack Developer.
- Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see their mission-based team, and the customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of it. But still, they take care of their staff by providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Commit
- Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that put the career needs of startup engineers first. It’s a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a startup engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Commit will help you build the future of distributed work, today.
- Jobs: All full-time remote: Developer Advocate, Fullstack Software Engineer, Director – Customer Success, Coordinator – Customer Success, Director – Marketing, Coordinator – Marketing, Manager – Startup Partnerships, Coordinator – Finance and Operations, Coordinator – Growth, VP – Growth.
- Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices) and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit’s culture is product-led, and the team is passionate about doing what’s right for the engineer.
- More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page. Or, if you’re a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit’s Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.
Redbrick
- Who: Redbrick conceives, acquires, builds, and supports the evolution of strong digital brands, creating companies that consumers engage with and truly enjoy. The parent organization to a portfolio of digital companies (Shift, Assembly, Rebase, and Leadpages), Redbrick operates within a unique, shared services model where it provides its portfolio companies with shared services (in marketing, design, and finance) and executive-level oversight that are needed to scale and thrive.
- Jobs: Shift is hiring for a Customer Success Specialist, Rebrick is hiring for a Reception and Office Coordinator, and there are other openings across the Redbrick portfolio.
- Perks: Redbrick invests in driven, tech-savvy individuals who play as hard as they work. Redbrick offers its employees a variety of perks, including extended health benefits, an RRSP matching program, a fitness program allowance, parental leave, employee volunteer program, professional development allowance, fresh fruits, snacks and coffee, a ping pong table, and more.
- More: Check out Redbrick’s careers page for current openings.
BCIT
- Who: For over 55 years, BCIT has cultivated a remarkable reputation for educating job-ready students. Behind the success is the outstanding faculty and staff who help BCIT deliver on its vision to empower people, shape BC, and inspire global progress.
- Jobs: As one of the province’s top employers for eleven years running, BCIT is proud of its exceptional working environment and is currently recruiting for nearly 50 jobs including management, faculty, HR, IT, facilities and campus development, administration, and marketing and communications.
- Perks: The supportive work environment at BCIT includes childcare facilities, comprehensive benefits programs, remote work arrangements for many positions, and an ongoing emphasis on engagement, leadership, and employee professional development.
- More: Check out job vacancies now and make the first step to joining an organization recognized annually for being a top employer.
Tally
- Who: Tally is a consumer tech company pioneering full-service financial automation to help people save money, pay down their debt, and reach their goals sooner. Known for creating the first fully automated debt manager, Tally is helping Americans manage and pay off their credit card debt—the most widespread financial issue in the US, totalling nearly $1 trillion today. Founded in 2015, the company is currently backed by some of the world’s top investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins, and Cowboy Ventures ($92 million in total funding), Tally’s mission is to help people become less stressed and better off financially by automating their entire financial lives. Learn more at meettally.com.
- Jobs: Tally is growing across all teams. They are a remote-friendly company, which means you don’t need to live near their San Francisco and Vancouver offices to be a Tallizen. Some open roles include Principal Product Manager, Senior Security Engineer, Senior Backend Engineer, Growth Marketing Manager – Google, Senior Data Analyst, Technical Recruiter, and more!
- Perks: Your growth, happiness, and career development are key to Tally’s success. In addition to the basics (healthcare, employee stock options, life insurance, etc.), they also have a number of added perks to ensure that you feel valued and taken care of during your time there. Some of these include: internet and cell phone reimbursement, a work from home stipend, a remote-friendly and flexible environment, professional counselling resources through our partnership with BetterHelp, flexible vacation, an annual wellness stipend, weekly private yoga classes, and most importantly, a really talented and friendly group of people who are looking forward to meeting you.
- More: You can learn more about careers at Tally and open roles here. All of their roles are available either in-office (eventually!) in Vancouver and San Francisco or as remote positions across Canada and the US.
Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do, and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career, and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: The team at Plenty of Fish is growing and currently looking for: Engineering Manager, Full stack Engineers, Senior Backend Engineers, Senior iOS Developer, Data Scientist, IT Support Specialist, Platform Engineer, Machine Learning Engineer, Principal Product Designer, Senior Customer Success Representative, and Senior Product Manager.
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, an annual bonus scheme, Match Group equity (for select roles), employee stock purchase plan, generous vacation and flex days, your birthday day off, maternity and parental leave top-up, fertility preservation benefits, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget and professional development days, access to Udemy, Match Group wide mentorship program, a global gift matching programme, subscription to headspace, corporate ClassPass membership plus much more!
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the open roles here.
A Thinking Ape
- Who: A Thinking Ape builds communities through mobile games with emergent social play and original IP. ATA’s portfolio of games is growing and they were recently acquired by the Embracer Group. Now, they are scaling their team and entering new markets in an effort to bring games to more players! Headquartered in Vancouver, ATA is now operating as a remote-first company open to new employees across Canada!
- Jobs: Open positions can be found on A Thinking Ape’s careers page. They include Data Analyst, Senior Systems Game Designer – Live Ops, Senior Visual Designer – Marketing, Senior Software Engineer – Live Ops, Art Director – Live Ops, Software Engineer – Live Ops, User Acquisition Team Lead, Marketing Art Director, Senior Software Engineer – Unity.
- Perks: ATA offers flexible and remote-first working environments for anyone across Canada. Benefits include things like professional development stipends, unlimited sick time, anniversary recognition awards (including cool swag, increased vacation entitlements, and tech gadgets), health and wellness benefits, mental health support, and opportunities to be part of our community engagement program. Above that, ATA leads through its core values of Ownership, Best Ideas Win, Having Wonderful Arguments, and Keep Growing, which fosters a wonderful culture of inclusivity for employees to thrive in!
- More: To learn more about ATA check out their careers page.
Bold Commerce
- Who: Bold Commerce provides innovative ecommerce technology to 90,000+ brands in more than 170 countries around the world. The company powers anywhere commerce for brands like Vera Bradley, Harry Rosen, Staples Canada, and Pepsi’s Game Fuel by delivering high-converting, customizable checkout experiences. Bold Commerce has been named to Deloitte’s Tech Fast 50, E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year, and CBInsights’ Retail Tech 100.
- Jobs: Open positions in Vancouver include: Senior Marketing Manager (Kickbooster Team), Privacy Counsel (Legal Team), Enablement Manager (Marketing), Hubspot Administrator (Marketing), Senior Product Marketing Manager (Marketing), and Agency Partner Account Manager (Partnerships).
- Perks: Bold Commerce’s benefits include health, dental, and vision care with 100% of premiums covered, flexible start times and remote work opportunities, education funding and opportunities (like lunch and learns and hackathons), a day off for your birthday (in addition to paid vacation and personal days), and 20 paid hours a year towards volunteering in your local community.
- More: You can find Bold Commerce’s career page here: boldcommerce.com/careers.
VMF
- Who: VMF is a non-profit arts organization behind the annual Vancouver Mural Festival and VMF Winter Arts, plus a range of private and public arts-driven projects. Since 2016, VMF has evolved from a grassroots street festival into a world-class, multi-media art consultancy and production agency. To date, VMF has created over 300 murals and continues to reimagine public art and events in the city. Inclusivity, cultural diversity, and artistic excellence are at the core of everything they do. Their events and public art installations serve as catalysts for addressing many of the socio-cultural issues facing the city and artistic communities.
- Jobs: Content and Social Lead; Board Member: Human Resources.
- Perks: Do work that aligns with your values! At VMF, you’ll have a firsthand opportunity to transform your city through public art and events; help support and showcase local artists, marginalized, and underrepresented communities; get behind the scenes of one of Canada’s premier festivals; and work with a highly inclusive team with remote flexibility, health benefits, and professional development.
- More: Learn more on VMF’s website: vanmuralfest.ca and Instagram: @vanmuralfest.