Air Canada to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all staff, new hires

Air Canada will require all employees and new hires to be inoculated against COVID-19.

The airline announced the policy on Wednesday, noting that the measure will help to “further protect employees and customers.”

Air Canada staff must be fully immunized and report their vaccination status by October 30. Workers who fail to do so will be placed on unpaid leave or face termination.

The airline is also making full vaccination a condition of employment for new hires.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Air Canada has been a leader in the adoption of science-based measures in response to COVID-19,” the airline said in a release.

“The decision to require all employees of Air Canada mainline, Air Canada Rouge, and Air Canada Vacations to be fully vaccinated and report their vaccination status is another initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees and customers.”

The airline said it would not offer testing as an alternative to vaccination.

However, accommodations will be made for employees who have a “valid reason” for not being immunized, such as a medical condition.

Air Canada noted that its policy is in line with the Government of Canada’s requirement that all federally regulated transportation workers be vaccinated by the end of October.