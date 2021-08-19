Nearly two-thirds of small and medium-sized businesses in Canada plan to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for their employees, according to a new survey.

A full 62% of businesses that were polled said they would implement a plan requiring immunization.

Another 84% of business owners surveyed said vaccinations were key to avoiding another lockdown, and 84% also agreed that vaccine passports should be required to enter certain places or perform certain jobs.

“Businesses are grappling with how to navigate the issue of mandatory vaccination and determine whether or not they are legally permitted to require their employees and, in some cases, their customers, to provide proof of vaccination,” Norm Keith, an employment lawyer with KPMG which conducted the survey, said in a news release.

“Our poll found a wide consensus among employers that vaccination is the most effective way to protect workers and customers and key to avoiding a new wave of infections and lockdowns.”

He added business owners should consult with a lawyer to create a vaccination policy that clearly communicates employer expectations and commitments.

The survey polled 505 business owners online between August 6 and 15.

Ontario’s provincial government has mandated vaccines for health and education workers, and British Columbia has made it mandatory for long-term care staff.

The City of Toronto also announced Thursday that all City staff and public transit workers would need to show proof of immunization to continue working in the fall.