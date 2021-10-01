12 Vancouver companies hiring over 985 positions this September

Looking for new career opportunities in October?

There are Vancouver companies hiring this month, and to make it easier for you, we’ve compiled a list of positions you can start applying for right now.

So, what are you waiting for? Polish up that resume and apply for that dream job you’ve always wanted.

Who: Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform. They are creators and purveyors of Everyday Luxury, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. They're about good design, quality materials, and timeless style—all with the wellbeing of their people and the planet in mind. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, they pride themselves on creating immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere. Everyday Luxury. To elevate your world.™

Jobs: Aritzia is hiring 800+ Seasonal Distribution Centre Associates, and Concierge Associates.

Perks: Competitive remuneration including performance-based pay increases and career progression, their famous product discount both online and in-store, aspirational workspaces, on-site complementary beverage service and on-site dining facility for those working at the Support Office, in-house gym with state-of-the-art equipment, bike storage room, and shower facilities with complementary conveniences, complementary catered meals provided during their critical NOEL weeks, 24/7 employee assistance program available to you and your family, endless opportunities from a rewarding career in these roles to continued growth and development at Aritzia, industry-leading health and safety precautions, including on-site screenings, mask and distancing protocols, and cleaning supplies.

More: Learn more at aritzia.com/careers.

Who : Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

Perks: You'll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions lift, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.

More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who : Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.

Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.

Who: Traction on Demand is North America's largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.

Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and currently looking for a Solution Architect, Technical Architect, Project Manager, Developer, and SFI Developer.

Perks: Extensive flexible work options, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, two paid volunteer days per year, quarterly profit sharing, health, dental and vision, personal and health spending accounts, employee assistance program, fully paid 12-week Traction baby benefit, employee stock ownership plan, continued learning opportunities, and more.

More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.

Who: Ready connects guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. They're redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.

Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include Support Specialist, three Senior Back End Developers, and three Senior Front End Developers.

Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer.

More: To learn more about Ready's open positions, visit their career page.

Who: Commit is the first professional network founded by software developers that puts the career needs of Startup Engineers first. It's a collaborative, remote community with life-long peer-to-peer support, personalized career development, and unique access to startup opportunities. Until now, your growth as a Startup Engineer was dependent on where you lived. Commit changed that. Help build the future of distributed work, today.

Jobs: All full time remote: Engineering Partner, Developer Advocate, Fullstack Software Engineer, Head of Community, Senior Marketing Manager, Sales Engineer, and VP Growth.

Perks: Commit is a completely remote company (no offices), and distributed (coast-to-coast). The remote-first model enables Commit to offer flexible hours and provide leading benefits and compensation packages. Commit's culture is product-led and the team is passionate about doing what's right for the engineer.

More: To learn more about Commit and available jobs, visit the careers page—or, if you're a software engineer looking for a new startup role, learn more about Commit's Engineering Partner Program at commit.dev.

Who : Dr. Bill is on a mission to make healthcare better by eliminating traditional process friction points experienced by physicians in Canada. Acquired by RBC Ventures in October 2019, Dr. Bill is backed by the resources of one of Canada’s largest businesses yet moves nimbly like a startup as a part of the RBC Ventures portfolio. Dr. Bill is headquartered in Vancouver, but the team prioritizes remote work enabling team members to work from anywhere in Canada.

Perks: As a startup in one of Canada's largest companies, working at Dr. Bill offers the unique opportunity to innovate and move quickly while also offering stability, competitive compensation, and strong benefits. Having been a proponent of remote work from its founding, Dr. Bill has created a work culture and environment that empowers team members to work remotely. Continuously fostering and growing diversity is deeply rooted in the company ethos with practices that include teamwork and collaboration to support belonging, flexible work arrangements to accommodate various needs, inclusive and transparent communication to ensure open dialogue about issues, and growth opportunities tied to merit and achievement to foster equality.

More: You can learn more about Dr.Bill and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn't even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing, all *without* putting in 60+ hour work weeks.

Jobs: Full Stack Developer, Ruby Developer, Infrastructure Engineer, Full Stack Infrastructure Engineer, Product Manager: Jane Identity, Engineering Manager, Senior Javascript Developer

Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane's values to see if their mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you'd like to be a part of building. But still, they take care of their staff through providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended health care from day one, participation in Jane's Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, and an opportunity to "help the helpers" and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners making the world a better, healthier place.

More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane's website.

