10 Vancouver companies hiring over 70 positions this August
Aug 1 2021, 9:00 am
Looking for new career opportunities in August?
VidCruiter
- Who: VidCruiter is a popular web-based recruitment software that is focused on modernizing hiring practices with a full suite of digital screening tools for all stages of the recruitment process, specialized in video interviewing. VidCruiter’s software helps talent acquisition teams save time, money, and headspace while improving the overall quality of their hires. With unlimited versatility and customization choices, VidCruiter is a complete online recruitment solution that’s built for hiring professionals by hiring professionals.
- Jobs: Translator—English/French, Senior Content Marketing Manager, MySQL Optimization/DevOps – Remote, VP of Client Implementations, Account Executive / Sales Representative, AWS DevOps Engineer – Remote
- Perks: VidCruiter offers flexible work arrangements so employees can enjoy work/life balance. Lots of opportunities for professional development and advancement as the company is fast-growing with no signs of slowing down. Employees feel right at home working at VidCruiter thanks to a welcoming, collaborative company culture!
- More: To learn more about VidCruiter and available jobs, visit the careers page.
Ready
- Who: At Ready, we connect guests directly to hospitality venues on their phones so they can view the menu, order, pay, review, and redeem rewards with no sign-up or app download required. We’re redefining on-premise dining, removing outdated friction for both venues and their guests with category-leading, cost-efficient, contactless BYOD technology. Based in Canada and available in a growing number of locations all over North America, Ready is a flexible solution for venues looking to streamline operations and provide an unrivalled guest experience.
- Jobs: Current job openings at Ready include three Senior Back End Developers, three Senior Front End Developers, two Intermediate Front End Developers, three Intermediate Back End Developers, three Junior Back End Developers, and three Junior Front End Developers positions.
- Perks: Join an industry-leading product team during a time of growth, twice-yearly hackathons, flexibility and autonomy in your role, your birthday off, plus all of the benefits of an exciting start-up with the backing of established parent company iQMetrix, an award-winning employer.
- More: To learn more about Ready’s open positions, visit Ready’s career page.
Givex
- Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift cards, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.
- Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Front End Developer, Client Services Representative, and Python Applications Developer.
- Perks: You’ll get to work in a high-energy open office environment, right downtown when restrictions are lifted, with a fast-growing, global technology company. Givex offers long-term career growth with promotions from within the company and the opportunity to relocate internationally.
- More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.
Lighthouse Labs
- Who: Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered.
- Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Career Services Advisor (East Coast), Career Services Advisor (West Coast), Cyber Security Instructor, Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security), Student Success Coordinator, Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Senior Software Developer, Academic Business Development Manager (APAC), Academic Business Development Manager (North America), Business Development Manager (Canada and USA), Sr. Content Writer, and a Partnerships Officer, Government to join their clan of gritty, ambitious, and quirky humans.
- Perks: Lighthouse Labs is an inclusive employer, and welcomes remote workers from anywhere across Canada. Employees enjoy continued remote flexibility, employee benefits, and additional time off over the holiday season.
- More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.
Jane
- Who: Jane offers healthcare practitioners online booking, charting, scheduling, video, and invoicing on one secure, beautifully designed system. Jane was founded by Trevor Johnston and Alison Taylor, a product-person and a customer-person, who are the Co-CEOs. This means the two main teams at Jane (the product and the customer team) are both led by doers who understand the job. There are no suits at Jane. There isn’t even a sales team! Jane is growing and has an exciting future ahead, including interesting and challenging projects like their own (J)analytics platform, a patient care initiative, global insurance integrations, COVID-19 vaccination scheduling, and video conferencing, all *without* putting in 60+ hour work weeks.
- Jobs: Infrastructure Engineer, VP of Marketing & Growth, People Business Partner, Web / Graphic Designer, Senior UX Designer, Full Stack Infrastructure Engineer, Data Privacy and Compliance Specialist, Application Security Manager, Javascript Developer, Ruby Developer, UX Designer, Associate Designer, Full Stack Developer
- Perks: Perks are nice, and Jane has plenty, but more important is the way the company works. Read Jane’s values to see if our mission-based team and customer-centric company is something you’d like to be a part of building. But still, we take care of our staff through providing three all staff Jane-cation days and your birthday off every year on top of generous vacation time and a company-wide winter holiday break, extended healthcare from day one, participation in Jane’s Employee Stock purchase plan (JSOP), a remote-first workplace, a $500 annual wellness fund, a no-fixed-limit sick leave policy, an opportunity to “help the helpers” and serve a vast community of healthcare practitioners, making the world a better, healthier place.
- More: To learn more or check out available jobs, visit Jane’s website.
Canada Drives
- Who: One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents, and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep, as quickly as the same day.
- Jobs: Current openings include Consumer Finance Analyst, Sales Associate, HR Generalist, Recruiting Coordinator, Digital Marketing Specialist, Marketing Director (eCommerce), Pricing Analyst, Backend Developer, Enterprise Architect, Frontend Developer, System Analyst – E-commerce, and more.
- Perks: Employees enjoy full MSP and benefits, a fully stocked kitchen, subsidized transit pass, and monthly team events.
- More: Check out Canada Drives’ job board for current opportunities.
Traction on Demand
- Who: Traction on Demand is North America’s largest Salesforce consulting partner and app development firm. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest growing, best managed, and happiest workplaces in North America. Traction on Demand also hosts online and in-person business, recruitment, and tech-focused conferences throughout the year.
- Jobs: Traction on Demand is growing and is currently looking for a Business Development Manager, Technical Architect, Project Manager, Solution Architect, and a Salesforce Industries (Vlocity) UX Developer.
- Perks: Flexible hours, monthly community events, fitness allowance, remote office set-up allowance, lunch program, paid volunteer days away, employee stock ownership plan, and more.
- More: To learn more about Traction on Demand, visit their jobs page.
Redbrick
- Who: Redbrick conceives, acquires, builds, and supports the evolution of strong digital brands, creating companies that consumers engage with and truly enjoy. The parent organization to a portfolio of digital companies (Shift, Assembly, Rebase, and Leadpages), Redbrick operates within a unique, shared services model where it provides its portfolio companies with shared services (in marketing, design, and finance) and executive-level oversight that are needed to scale and thrive.
- Jobs: Shift is hiring for a Senior Full-Stack Developer and Software Architect, and there are other openings across the Redbrick portfolio.
- Perks: Redbrick invests in driven, tech-savvy individuals who play as hard as they work. Redbrick offers its employees a variety of perks, including extended health benefits, an RRSP matching program, a fitness program allowance, parental leave, employee volunteer program, professional development allowance, as well as fresh fruits, snacks and coffee, a ping pong table, and more.
- More: Check out Redbrick’s careers page for current openings.
Instawork
- Who: Instawork is the leading flexible staffing solution for local, hourly professionals. Its digital marketplace connects businesses and qualified professionals, filling a critical role in local economies. We’ve been fortunate to be funded by some of the greatest investors in Silicon Valley: Benchmark (Bill Gurley), Spark Capital (Nabeel Hyatt), Craft Ventures, and many more. We’re growing rapidly and are expanding across the US and Canada.
- Jobs: Instawork is launching its Vancouver office, led by Reshav Singla! We’re currently looking for multiple full-stack engineers. You can see the role and apply here. Plus, anyone can refer someone and get a $5,000 bonus.
- Perks: Competitive base salary, stock options, comprehensive health plans, including dental and prescription coverage, group life, long-term disability, and generous vacation policy. Plus, be part of the founding Vancouver team!
- More: To learn more about Instawork, watch our company video on our About Us page.
Plenty of Fish
- Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s top employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career, and collaborate with top talent.
- Jobs: The team at Plenty of Fish is growing and currently looking for: Associate Producer, Data Analyst, Data Scientist, Engineering Manager, Full Stack Engineers, IT Support Specialist, Platform Engineer, Principal Product Designer, Recruitment Coordinator, Senior Customer Success Representatives, Senior iOS Developer, and Senior Product Manager.
- Perks: Plenty of Fish offers competitive compensation packages, including paying 100% of all benefit premiums, employee stock purchase plan, flex days, your birthday day off, maternity and parental leave top up, RRSP matching, personal and professional development budget, professional development days, a global gift matching programme, gym access, and corporate ClassPass membership
- More: You can learn more about careers at Plenty of Fish and the roles open roles here.