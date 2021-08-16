Everything you need to know about BC Place reopening

BC is expected to enter the fourth and final phase of its restart plan next month on September 7. As part of the plan outlined by the provincial government, this stage will see the removal of limits on indoor and outdoor spectators at sports games.

BC Place, a GBAC STAR-certified venue, has received the gold standard for prepared facilities ahead of its upcoming reopening. As such, the venue has put a set of meticulous protocols in place to ensure a detailed response to biorisk situations while creating a safe experience for guests.

On Thursday, August 19, the venue is set to host football fans with the BC Lions taking on the Edmonton Elks, while soccer resumes on Sunday, August 29, with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC playing against Real Salt Lake. Whether locals plan to attend either of the games or those in the future at the stadium, there are changes to keep in mind.

Arrive early

With an updated set of health and safety procedures in effect, BC Place is advising guests to schedule extra time for entering the venue on the day of the event they will be attending. By doing so and planning ahead, guests can avoid missing any of the action.

Cashless payments only

Event attendees can leave cash at home; only contactless, cashless payments are being accepted at BC Place. Debit and credit cards from all major providers (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Debit) and digital forms of payment (Google Pay, Apple Pay, Tap to Pay, Mobile) can be used for transactions at concession stands throughout the stadium. For those who have cash and no digital forms of payment, a cash-to-card system will be in place.

Clear bag policy

Guests are encouraged not to bring bags into the stadium. However, one clear bag is permitted per person — no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″. Guests can also carry a small clutch purse-bag with a strap or handle — no bigger than 4.5″ x 6.5″. While there may be exceptions for diaper bags and for medically necessary items that can’t fit into a clear bag, all bags are subject to search. A bag check service will also be available at Gates C and H with a $10 fee per bag.

Digital ticketing

BC Place has now moved to Ticketmaster’s SafeTix system and a fully digital ticketing platform. All Ticketmaster SafeTix are encrypted mobile tickets that are built with cutting-edge technology to offer protection against fraud and counterfeit situations. While approaching the stadium, have your digital ticket barcode (found on the Ticketmaster app) ready to be scanned.

Touch-free entry process

For a quick, touch-free entry process, prepare your approved bags for inspection as you approach the entry gates and place them on the table on either side of the metal detectors. The security team will signal you when it’s your time to approach, and it’s important to remember to keep your phone, keys, watch, coins, and jewelry with you as you proceed through the metal detectors.

No congregating

For the safety of everyone on site, BC Place is advising that guests do not congregate inside the stadium. Instead, event attendees can use the amenities on the concourse, and afterwards, pick up food and beverages from the stadium’s concessions before making their way to their seats.

Masks recommended

The wearing of face masks is currently recommended at BC Place.

To learn more about BC Place’s Ready to Return plan or see the full calendar of events at the stadium, visit bcplace.com. You can also follow BC Place on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest updates.