This winter, Canadian comedian Kurtis Conner is set to embark on his most ambitious solo tour yet, stopping off in Vancouver for what will surely be a night to remember.

The sell-out performer and global YouTube sensation promises to bring his freshest, funniest material yet to the Orpheum on Sunday, November 6.

Conner, who is well-known for his relatable style of humour and witty social commentary, started his career by studying comedy writing and performance in Toronto, before going on to gain widespread popularity with his hilarious Vine sketches.

He later took his content to YouTube, where his videos regularly hit the Top 10 trending page and he amassed over 3.7 million subscribers.

In 2016, Conner released a stand-up album titled Cuppla Jokes, which made it to number six on the Billboard Comedy Chart and number one on iTunes.

Throughout his career, the 28-year-old has collaborated with several other comedians; in 2022 Kurtis is touring with Dean Hebscher and Jacob Sharpe. Kurtis also currently hosts the Very Really Good podcast.

Ready for an evening full of laughs? Tickets for Kurtis Conner Live are on sale now via Ticketmaster — so don’t miss out.

When: Sunday, November 6

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum, 601 Smithe St, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $39.50 — available via Ticketmaster