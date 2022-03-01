Events

8 Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women's Day

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Mar 1 2022, 4:50 pm
8 Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women's Day
Left: Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre/dewc.ca, Right: @heathergeluk/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Nunsense at the Metro Theatre

Fri, March 11, 8:00pm

Nunsense at the Metro Theatre
unladylike co. presents: bad eggs

Wed, March 16, 5:00pm

unladylike co. presents: bad eggs
JULIE: After Strindberg (North American Premiere)

Fri, March 18, 8:00pm

JULIE: After Strindberg (North American Premiere)
Rufus Wainwright

Tue, April 26, 8:00pm

Rufus Wainwright

Tuesday, March 8, is International Women’s Day – a celebration of women’s achievements while raising awareness against bias.

The entire world will be taking action for equality with events, panels, and festivals growing support and continuing to push for further progress.

In an effort to raise awareness, inspire action, and motivate change, here are 8 Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women’s Day.

Vancouver International Women in Film Festival

film festival

Supplied

What: Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) is is happening virtually from March 8 to 13, and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film.

There are 33 films in this year’s programming, including 17 Canadian films. The best part is that you can watch them from anywhere in Canada.

When: March 8 to 18, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Online
Cost: Individual tickets from $13, passes from $100. Tickets will be available online soon.

International Women’s Day Panel: Breaking Biases in the Workplace

What: Small Business BC hosts an International Women’s Day panel exploring how to break biases in the workplace. The virtual event is moderated by Lindsay Dent, Founder of Pink Crown Creative & host of the Have You Met Her Yet? Podcast.

Panellists include Anna Chan, Founder of MyMomentum; Natasha Jeshani, President & CEO of Career Contacts; and Michelle Kwok, Co-Founder and CEO of FLIK.

When: March 8, 2022
Time: 1 to 2:30 pm
Where: Online
Cost: $10, register online

Kegels, Cocktails & Canvas

What: Pacific Arts Market hosts an International Woman’s Day painting party. Kim Vopni, The Vagina Coach, leads guests in an evening titled, “Paint Your Vulva.” Guests will also learn about pelvic floor health and the correct way to do Kegels.

When: March 8, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Pacific Arts Market – 1448 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $80 plus fees, purchase online

Workout For Women’s Day

workout

strongertogethervancouver/Instagram

What: For the week of March 1 until International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From pilates and yoga to kickboxing and a Bollywood dance party, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 1 to 8, 2022
Time: Check the schedule for class times
Where: Various locations in Vancouver
Tickets: Classes by donation

The Empowerment Festival

What: MEC is celebrating International Women’s Day and diversity outdoors with The Empowerment Festival. The Vancouver stop of the film and speaker series features mountaineer Heather Geluk sharing how she discovered self-empowerment in the outdoors while going through a personal journey of diagnosis of cancer. The festival will also help viewers uncover their own power within.

Proceeds of ticket sales to The Empowerment Festival will go to support The Lady Alliance, a non-profit helping to build scholarship opportunities for women+ in adventure.

When: March 8, 2022
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: MEC Vancouver – 111 2nd Ave East, Vancouver
Cost: $10, purchase online

North Shore Women’s Centre International Women’s Day Celebration & Benefit 2022

What: North Shore Women’s Centre is hosting a take-out fundraiser to help raise funds for its 2022 Programs and Services. NSWC has partnered with Anatoli Souvlaki to create a special meal with a variety of menu items available. All proceeds will go to support the centre.

When: March 1 to 14, 2022
Time: Restaurant opening hours
Where: Anatoli Souvlaki – 5 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver
Cost: $75 with a tax receipt for $45 available. Purchase online

International Women’s Day at University of the Fraser Valley

What: UFV is commemorating International Women’s Day with a President’s Leadership Lecture Series event with a keynote speaker and incoming Dean for the Faculty of Education, Community, and Human Development for the university, Dr. Allyson Jule.

Jule will be joined by panellists Dr. Geetanjali Gill, Maggie Korolyk, and Tammy Tsang to discuss the biases and barriers that women and girls face in the education system. The talk will also explore how inclusive education spaces can be built to support all women and girls in their journeys.

When: March 8, 2022
Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm
Where: University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford Campus, Room B101 – 33844 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Free, register online

Herstory in Focus

Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre/dewc.ca

What: Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre hosts a virtual gala on March 10 to raise funds for its programs and services. The event is hosted by comedian Savannah Erasmus, features special guests Laydy Jams & Maia, and includes comedy, a fashion show, musical performances, a silent auction, and more.

When: March 10, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Online
Cost: $50 for a regular ticket, $150 for a family ticket. Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT