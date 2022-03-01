Tuesday, March 8, is International Women’s Day – a celebration of women’s achievements while raising awareness against bias.

The entire world will be taking action for equality with events, panels, and festivals growing support and continuing to push for further progress.

In an effort to raise awareness, inspire action, and motivate change, here are 8 Vancouver events to help you celebrate International Women’s Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by International Women’s Day (@internationalwomensday_global)

You might also like: Vancouver Women in Film Festival features captivating movies (VIDEOS)

Yuk Yuk's comedy club finds new home in Surrey casino

RuPaul's Drag Race "Werq The World" tour is coming to Vancouver

What: Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) is is happening virtually from March 8 to 13, and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film.

There are 33 films in this year’s programming, including 17 Canadian films. The best part is that you can watch them from anywhere in Canada.

When: March 8 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Individual tickets from $13, passes from $100. Tickets will be available online soon.

What: Small Business BC hosts an International Women’s Day panel exploring how to break biases in the workplace. The virtual event is moderated by Lindsay Dent, Founder of Pink Crown Creative & host of the Have You Met Her Yet? Podcast.

Panellists include Anna Chan, Founder of MyMomentum; Natasha Jeshani, President & CEO of Career Contacts; and Michelle Kwok, Co-Founder and CEO of FLIK.

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: $10, register online

What: Pacific Arts Market hosts an International Woman’s Day painting party. Kim Vopni, The Vagina Coach, leads guests in an evening titled, “Paint Your Vulva.” Guests will also learn about pelvic floor health and the correct way to do Kegels.



When: March 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Pacific Arts Market – 1448 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $80 plus fees, purchase online

What: For the week of March 1 until International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8, you can sign up for a ton of incredible fitness classes by donation at Workout For Women’s Day. It’s a chance to sample classes from some of the city’s best trainers and studios. From pilates and yoga to kickboxing and a Bollywood dance party, there are classes for everyone available both online and in-studio.

When: March 1 to 8, 2022

Time: Check the schedule for class times

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

Tickets: Classes by donation

What: MEC is celebrating International Women’s Day and diversity outdoors with The Empowerment Festival. The Vancouver stop of the film and speaker series features mountaineer Heather Geluk sharing how she discovered self-empowerment in the outdoors while going through a personal journey of diagnosis of cancer. The festival will also help viewers uncover their own power within.

Proceeds of ticket sales to The Empowerment Festival will go to support The Lady Alliance, a non-profit helping to build scholarship opportunities for women+ in adventure.

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: MEC Vancouver – 111 2nd Ave East, Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

What: North Shore Women’s Centre is hosting a take-out fundraiser to help raise funds for its 2022 Programs and Services. NSWC has partnered with Anatoli Souvlaki to create a special meal with a variety of menu items available. All proceeds will go to support the centre.



When: March 1 to 14, 2022

Time: Restaurant opening hours

Where: Anatoli Souvlaki – 5 Lonsdale Avenue North Vancouver

Cost: $75 with a tax receipt for $45 available. Purchase online

What: UFV is commemorating International Women’s Day with a President’s Leadership Lecture Series event with a keynote speaker and incoming Dean for the Faculty of Education, Community, and Human Development for the university, Dr. Allyson Jule.



Jule will be joined by panellists Dr. Geetanjali Gill, Maggie Korolyk, and Tammy Tsang to discuss the biases and barriers that women and girls face in the education system. The talk will also explore how inclusive education spaces can be built to support all women and girls in their journeys.

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 2:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: University of the Fraser Valley, Abbotsford Campus, Room B101 – 33844 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Free, register online

What: Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre hosts a virtual gala on March 10 to raise funds for its programs and services. The event is hosted by comedian Savannah Erasmus, features special guests Laydy Jams & Maia, and includes comedy, a fashion show, musical performances, a silent auction, and more.

When: March 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Online

Cost: $50 for a regular ticket, $150 for a family ticket. Purchase online