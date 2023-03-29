Laugh Out Loud: 10 Vancouver comedy events to check out in April

Bad Friends with Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee (@cheetosantino/Instagram) | Damonde Tschritter and Amber Harper-Young (Too Funny at The Park Pub/Submitted)

Keep the fun and funny times going this springtime!

Here are 10 great comedy events to check out in Vancouver in April. There’s Bad Friends, Depths of Wikipedia, Ali Hassan, and more to tickle your funny bone.

What: Bobby Lee (MADtv) and Andrew Santino (Dave) are co-hosts of the weekly podcast Bad Friends. The duo interviews friends in and out of the entertainment industry while reflecting on their own history. Experience a live taping this month, presented by Just For Laughs Vancouver.

When: April 6, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The inaugural Hilarapy Recovery Project features comedians who aim to break the stigma around addiction and mental health through their unique stand-up comedy sets. The comics also hope to motivate others to believe in life after recovery.

When: April 15, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Alano Club Of Vancouver – 1525 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional and hilarious stand-ups all over Vancouver. Featuring acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

When: April 24, 2023

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Roxy Cabaret – 932 Granville Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Annie Rauwerda, creator of the viral sensation @depthsofwikipedia, will lead the audience on a deep dive into Wikipedia’s most interesting and humorous corners. Previous topics highlighted include exploding trousers, water pie, and Mr. Ouch.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $27.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: Pop Up! is a long-form improv showcase by Instant Theatre presented as a string of spontaneous performances around Vancouver. Head down to Little Mountain Gallery to inspire the show with your suggestions.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Dynamic pairings of improvisers take to the Tightrope Theatre stage to try and win over the crowd every Saturday evening. Who will be the champions? You must attend live to find out.

When: Every Saturday

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Comedians Damonde Tschritter (The Debaters) and Amber Harper-Young (Just For Laughs) present a weekly stand-up showcase at The Park Pub. Featuring a rotating lineup of pro headliners and featured acts every Tuesday evening.

When: Every Tuesday

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Park Pub – 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20, purchase online

What: The Improv Centre will transport the audience back to the era of boy bands, lava lamps and mix tapes with their latest show, Bring Back The ’90s. Celebrate the decade of Dunkaroos and Bop-Its with the comedians on Granville Island.

When: Every Friday from April 20 to May 27, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: CBC’s Next Up Competition winner Alistair Ogden gears up for his next comedy special taping with a performance at Little Mountain Gallery. The Just For Laughs Vancouver regular has taped a televised set at the Halifax Comedy Festival, appeared at Toronto SketchFest, and garnered over 3 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

When: April 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees. Purchase online

What: Ali Hassan is a stand-up comic, and host with a very busy schedule. The Sort Of and Run The Burbs regular has a comedian memoir on store shelves titled, Is There Bacon In Heaven? He brings the Does This Taste Funny? tour to New Westminster in April.

When: April 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase online