Whitecaps take on MLS powerhouse in Champions League showdown

Mar 28 2023, 9:40 pm
Vancouver Whitecaps/Submitted

Vancouver Whitecaps have advanced to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, but they’ll have to beat one of the top teams in the league to continue their march to the FIFA Club World Cup.

The Whitecaps are taking on Los Angeles FC on Wednesday, April 5 at BC Place. The two teams will square off in Vancouver and in LA for the home-and-home series, with the victor moving on to the semifinals.

 

The Whitecaps made it to the quarterfinals by defeating Real España by an aggregate score of 7-3. But their next opponents won’t be easy, as LAFC is the defending Supporters Shield and MLS Cup champions.

Vancouver Whitecaps

However, the two teams have an even all-time series record with 4W-4L-3D apiece. More recently, the Whitecaps have dominated their West Coast rivals with a record of 3W-1L-2D.

The winner of the CONCACAF quarterfinals showdown will play the victor of Mexico’s Atlas FC vs. Philadelphia Union in the next round. And the team that comes out on top of the tournament will qualify to play in an expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup.

Vancouver Whitecaps

While you’re enjoying the game at BC Place, treat yourself to delicious eats from the new $5 menu. It includes a solid list of marquee items like hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, and even beer, for a great price.

 

You can find the $5 menu available at Dawson’s Hot Dogs stands at sections 201 and 227.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC – CONCACAF Quarterfinals

When: April 5, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online

