You can have a private shopping party at this Vancouver secondhand store

A micro-boutique in Vancouver, filled with secondhand finds, is offering private shopping experiences, complete with champagne and a discount.

Collective Will opened in Vancouver’s Dominion Building several months ago after owner Randa Salloum decided to open a retail location.

“After being online for one year, I was craving the opportunity to interact with the community. What better way to enjoy secondhand culture than in person! My previous experience in secondhand retail was in the form of events, and the energy is electric when you enjoy it as a collective,” said Salloum.

In an email to Daily Hive, she says she chose the location because it’s a great spot to be part of the Gastown culture and she was inspired by another thrift store, MUZI, in the same building.

“A micro-boutique is a smaller, destination version of a storefront. With the high lease prices and closures in all neighbourhoods, it’s getting riskier for business owners to open shops. Micro-boutiques give us the opportunity to test the waters. We’re seeing more micro-boutiques open in the Dominion Building and surrounding neighbourhoods, some in the form of shared spaces or walk-by marketplaces.”

Not only can you shop in this micro-boutique during business hours, but Collective Will also offers private experiences, known as “Preloved Afterparties.”

“You and three friends can book the shop after-hours, for up to two hours for a private shopping experience. Choose your favourite playlist and enjoy champagne and a 10% discount,” shared Salloum.

She says while some people may criticize the idea of certain stores buying products and marking up the prices, she explains it’s much more than that.

“It’s a curated experience for those who are not traditionally thrifters. It’s also providing access to shoppers who want to shop secondhand but don’t want to go to a thrift store, or are looking for a more intimate secondhand experience. Many of my shoppers have never shopped secondhand or predominantly purchased newer items, so it’s great to see a shift!”

Collective Will also offers consignment and occasionally hosts popups around Vancouver.

You can also shop online, with worldwide shipping and local pickup.