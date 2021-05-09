Vancouver Coastal Health offering COVID-19 vaccines to restaurant workers

Restaurant workers in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Communications spokesperson Rachel Galligan confirmed to Daily Hive that restaurant staff are included in VCH’s immunization program for frontline and essential workers.

The program will include those aged 18 and older who work in industries where the full use of personal protective equipment and barriers can be challenging.

Industries where COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters have occurred and those where staff live or work in congregate settings will also be included.

“Restaurants and food service establishments that have experienced cases and clusters of COVID-19 have been included in this priority group,” Galligan said.

Eligible workers will receive information, including details about online registration and booking, directly from their employers, she said.

On May 6, VCH announced that it would be expanding its COVID-19 immunization program to include frontline and essential workers across several industries.

Employees at identified at-risk businesses, K-12 educational staff, first responders, child-care providers, and grocery store workers are now eligible for a vaccine.

Earlier this week, officials announced that BC has reached a “new and encouraging point” in its COVID-19 vaccine supply, with more than a million doses expected to arrive this month.

With the increased supply, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said officials would look into reducing the time between the first and second doses.

“This is good news for all of us,” Henry said. “Everybody who’s eligible will have access to a vaccine before Canada Day, and we think significantly before that.”