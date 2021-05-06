Grocery store staff in Fraser Health can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine

Grocery store staff in the Fraser Health region are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Fraser Health Authority. All grocery store workers can be immunized, regardless of whether they’re unionized or not. The program will be open to employees over the age of 18, and they’ll receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Fraser Health says that employers and union representatives will provide information to staff about how to register and book appointments online with an access code.

Anyone receiving a vaccine under this program will need to provide identification and proof of employment, such as a pay stub or work ID, when they arrive at their appointment.

Earlier this week, the provincial government announced that they had reached “a new and encouraging point” in COVID-19 vaccine supply, with more than a million doses expected throughout May.

“This is good news for all of us,” Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press conference. “It means everybody who’s eligible will have access to a vaccine before Canada Day, and we think significantly before that. And that leads us to think about the interval we have between dose one and dose two.”

Henry added that with the expected increase in immunizations and supply, officials would look into reducing the time between doses.