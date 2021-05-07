BC health officials report 722 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 722 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 134,341.

In a joint written statement, BC Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that broken down by specific health region, this equates to 115 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 523 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 20 in the Island Health region, 38 in the Interior Health region, and 26 in the Northern Health region.

There are 6,757 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and of the active cases, 445 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 157 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,602 deaths in British Columbia.

A total of 125,799 people have now recovered from the virus, and to date, 2,042,442 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 99,461 of which are second doses.