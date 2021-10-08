BC health officials announce 743 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

BC health officials announced 743 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, October 8, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 192,491.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,969 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently hospitalized, 137 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 265 new cases, 2,339 total active cases

265 new cases, 2,339 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 69 new cases, 833 total active cases

69 new cases, 833 total active cases Interior Health: 143 new cases, 1,129 total active cases

143 new cases, 1,129 total active cases Northern Health: 196 new cases, 893 total active cases

196 new cases, 893 total active cases Island Health: 70 new cases, 717 total active cases

70 new cases, 717 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 58 total active cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, for a total of 2,001 deaths in BC. This includes three in Fraser Health, one in Interior Health, and one in Northern Health.

From September 30 to October 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 69.4% of cases, and from September 23 to October 6, they accounted for 76.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 30 to October 6) – Total 4,667

Not vaccinated: 2,925 (62.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 313 (6.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,429 (30.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 23 to October 6) – Total 450

Not vaccinated: 310 (68.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 35 (7.8%)

Fully vaccinated: 105 (23.3%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 30 to October 6)

Not vaccinated: 290.9

Partially vaccinated: 88.3

Fully vaccinated: 34.5

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 23 to October 6)

Not vaccinated: 48.0

Partially vaccinated: 15.5

Fully vaccinated: 2.4

To date, 88.6% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 82.2% have received their second dose.

184,121 people who tested positive have now recovered.

Dr. Henry is expected to revise the public health order requiring masks be worn in indoor public settings to include children five and up. The decision aligns with school mask-wearing requirements, and more details will be provided during next week’s COVID-19 briefing.