More than 100 BC bears destroyed last month during their winter weight gain push

It’s fall, and while we’re busy filling up on pumpkin pie, the bears are looking for something to eat too so they can put on weight for winter.

The BC Conservation Officer Service, the government agency that helps to protect wildlife in the province, is reminding folks to secure attractants ahead of the bears’ final push to fill up.

Many bears are killed in the province because of “human decisions and behaviour,” says the agency. British Columbians can prevent human-wildlife conflicts that lead to bears being destroyed.

BCCOS received 5,070 calls and reports about black bears and officers attended 508 reported incidents in September 2021.