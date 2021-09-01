Vancouver Civic Theatre's Sunset Cinema returns tonight
Sep 1 2021, 10:00 am
Vancouver Civic Theatre’s Sunset Cinema officially returns tonight.
The free outdoor movie series kicks off with a screening of Trolls World Tour. The movie will begin at dusk at 630 Hamilton Street.
Sunset Cinema will continue every Wednesday throughout September, making it the perfect way to “say goodbye to summer.”
“[We] hope you can join us,” Vancouver Civic Theatres said.
The full Sunset Cinema lineup is:
- September 1: Trolls World Tour
- September 8: Jumanji: The Next Level
- September 22: Spider-Man: Far From Home
- September 29: Pitch Perfect