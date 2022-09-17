The first mayoral candidate name Vancouver voters will see when they are filling their civic election ballot form in October 2022 is Satwant Shottha, a minor independent candidate.

Forward Together incumbent mayor Kennedy Stewart is listed second, while Colleen Hardwick of TEAM For A Livable Vancouver is fourth, Fred Harding of the Non-Partisan Association is ninth, Ken Sim of ABC Vancouver is 14th, and Mark Marissen of Progress Vancouver is last at 15th.

For the second consecutive civic election in Vancouver, the order of all candidates listed in the ballot has been randomized, instead of alphabetized based on their last name.

Since the 2018 civic election, the City of Vancouver has been conducting a random draw to determine the order, which they believe creates an “equal playing field” — based on the notion that candidates at the top of the list may benefit from more votes, and candidates at the bottom of the list are at a disadvantage.

This year’s ballot also entails 15 candidates with listed names that include their non-English (non-Latin character) names. Those who have add-on Chinese and/or Vietnamese names include nine of the 16 Non-Partisan Association (NPA) candidates, and one candidate from each of the COPE, Forward Together, OneCity, and Vision Vancouver parties. Vision Vancouver also has one candidate with an add-on Persian script name.

Vancouver’s chief election officer Rosemary Hagiwara challenged the filed names submitted by the 15 candidates on Tuesday, but on Friday a provincial court judge found it would be unfair to proceed with the application within the strict election timeline, and as a result adjourned the hearing, which will have its scheduled determined later. Before Friday’s random draw, Hagiwara made the decision to proceed with names of the 15 candidates as submitted in their nomination documents. The deadline to file the candidacy was September 9.

As well, this year’s ballot list also notes whether the candidate lives outside of Vancouver. The location of the non-resident’s home is named. Six candidates live outside of Vancouver, including in Burnaby, North Vancouver, Richmond, West Vancouver, and UBC.

In total for the 2022 civic election, there are 137 names listed on the ballot — down from the 158 names in 2018.

This includes 15 for mayor (down from 21 in 2018), 59 for city councillor (down from 71 in 2018), 32 for Park Board commissioner (down from 33 in 2018), and 31 for School Board trustee (down from 33 in 2018).

Vancouver voters will select one mayor, 10 city councillors, seven Park Board commissioners, and nine School Board trustees.

The main election day is Saturday, October 15, with voters able to cast their ballot from any of the 82 voting places across the city from 8 am to 8 pm.

Advance voting will be available at 22 voting places from 8 am to 8 pm on October 1 (Saturday), October 5 (Wednesday), October 8 (Saturday), October 11 (Tuesday), and October 13 (Thursday).

Voters can also request a vote-by-mail package on the City’s website or call 3-1-1. The last day to request a vote-by-mail package through the mail is Thursday, September 29. After this date, voters can request until Tuesday, October 11 to pick up their vote-by-mail package.

To be eligible to vote, individuals must be 18 years of age or older on election day, be a Canadian citizen, live in BC for at least six months immediately before registering to vote, and live in Vancouver or own property registered in their name in the city for at least 30 days immediately before registering to vote.

Candidates for Mayor

50 SHOTTHA, Satwant

51 STEWART, Kennedy (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

52 POPAT, Imtiaz

53 HARDWICK, Colleen (TEAM)

54 BROWN, Leona

55 RAUNET, Françoise

56 VILLEGAS, Lewis

57 CHAN, Ping

58 HARDING, Fred 傅爱德 (NPA)

59 HANSEN, Mike

60 CHARMLEY, Ryan

61 BUDAY, Gölök Z

62 TETI, Dante

63 SIM, Ken (ABC Vancouver)

64 MARISSEN, Mark (Progress Vancouver)

Candidates for City Councillor

100 NARDI, Sean (TEAM)

101 OUELLETTE, Breen (COPE)

102 HAYER, Asha (Progress Vancouver)

103 MONTAGUE, Brian (ABC Vancouver) North Vancouver

104 ANDERSON, Dulcy (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

105 TRUONG, Tesicca 張慈櫻,Trương Từ Anh (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

106 DENOFRIO, Dominic

107 TRIGUEROS, Nancy (COPE)

108 ORR, Sean (VOTE Socialist)

109 MACKINNON, Stuart (Vision Vancouver)

110 VARGAS, Lina

111 SINGH, Alvin (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

112 BONAMIS, Iona 陶思穎 (OneCity)

113 KIRBY-YUNG, Sarah (ABC Vancouver)

114 WIEBE, Michael (GREEN)

115 FOX, Amy “Evil Genius”

116 DE GENOVA, Melissa 鄭慧蘭 (NPA)

117 HE, May (Progress Vancouver)

118 WEBKING, Tanya (COPE)

119 ZHOU, Lenny (ABC Vancouver)

120 PEACOCK, Amie

121 OGER, Morgane (Progress Vancouver)

122 CARR, Adriane (GREEN)

123 FRANSON, Marlo

124 ALM, K R

125 NORRIS, Matthew (OneCity)

126 MEISZNER, Peter (ABC Vancouver)

127 BROWN, Cleta (TEAM)

128 SINGH, Devyani (GREEN)

129 BOLDT, Lesli (Vision Vancouver)

130 REDMOND, Eric (Affordable Housing Coalition)

131 DOMINATO, Lisa (ABC Vancouver)

132 KLASSEN, Mike (ABC Vancouver)

133 BOWEN, Mark

134 BHAYANI, Cinnamon 芯娜萌 雅妮(NPA)

135 ROBERTS, Stephen P (TEAM)

136 SWANSON, Jean (COPE)

137 CROMWELL, Ian (OneCity)

138 CHARKO, Ken 肯·查克 (NPA)

139 BOYLE, Christine (OneCity)

140 PHILBERT, Kyra

141 SMITH, Stephanie (GREEN)

142 FRANCIS, Mauro (Progress Vancouver)

143 QUAN, Grace (TEAM)

144 NIJJAR, Param (TEAM)

145 ALLAN, Elaine 伊艾倫 (NPA)

146 ASHE, Jeanette (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

147 TIELEMAN, Bill (TEAM)

148 BLIGH, Rebecca (ABC Vancouver)

149 BROWN, Hilary (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

150 ZARRABIAN, Arezo 蘇勵安 (NPA)

151 FRY, Pete (GREEN)

152 LÝ, Tim

153 MACKENZIE, Jeremy

154 BARZEGARI, Honieh هانیه برزگری (Vision Vancouver)

155 WVONG, Russil (Forward with Kennedy Stewart)

156 CHIN, David (Progress Vancouver)

157 ROSA, Marie Noelle (Progress Vancouver)

158 LEE, Morning 李會民 (NPA)

Candidates for Park Board commissioner

200 JENSEN, Scott (ABC Vancouver)

201 GIESBRECHT, Gwen (COPE)

202 CHARRETTE, Nick

203 DIGBY, Tom (GREEN)

204 FRENKEL, Carla (Vision Vancouver)

205 UPTON, Jason (NPA) UBC

206 PINOCHET-ESCUDERO, Andrea (VOTE Socialist)

207 LIVINGSTONE, Chris (COPE)

208 BARKER, Tricia (TEAM)

209 STOCKWELL, Caitlin (OneCity)

210 HOWARD, Marie-Claire (ABC Vancouver)

211 RollerGirl

212 IRWIN, John (Vision Vancouver)

213 JACKSON, Serena (OneCity)

214 CHRISTENSEN, Laura (ABC Vancouver)

215 RILEY, Tricia (GREEN)

216 VIRDI, Jas (ABC Vancouver)

217 HASSAN, Maira (COPE) UBC

218 MENARD, Liam Murphy

219 SEPTEMBER, Dehara (NPA)

220 ZARUDINA, Olga (NPA)

221 KIMURA, Kumi (TEAM) Richmond

222 LARSEN, Kathleen (TEAM)

223 MOLLINEAUX, Michelle (TEAM)

224 PASIN, Dave 戴夫·帕辛 (NPA)

225 BUCKSHON, James (TEAM)

226 RIVERS, Tiyaltelut Kristen (OneCity) West Vancouver

227 AUDLEY, Patrick (TEAM)

228 BASTYOVANSZKY, Brennan (ABC Vancouver)

229 HAER, Angela Kate (ABC Vancouver)

230 SMITH, Tracy D

231 CRAIG, Steven

Candidates for School Board trustee